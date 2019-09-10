Last date for SCCL lands regularisation extended

By | Published: 12:13 am

Mancherial: The last date for regularisation of lands, belonging to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), occupied by non-coal miners in Srirampur, Mandamarri, Bellampalli and other towns has been extended to September 30, following a plea to the coal major by MLAs Durgam Chinnaiah, N Diwakar Rao and Balka Suman. An order to this effect was issued on Monday evening.

The demand for issuance of certificates of ownership of lands to occupiers has been going on for quite long. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had assured people to realise the long pending dream of non-coal miners, when he was touring Srirampur in February of 2018.

Legislators have been pursuing the issue with top authorities of the coal giant. Accordingly, the SCCL agreed to grant the certificates to the non-coal miners by charging nominal prices for handing over the lands.

To this effect, an order was issued in July last. The last date, September 9, was set for applying to get the documents. Surveys are being carried out to find out the occupants. Around 10,000 families are believed to have been staying on the lands of coal major for many decades.

Chennur MLA Suman had urged the head of SCCL to take steps to carry out surveys of 20 such colonies in Srirampur near Mancherial town in June last. He had urged the CMD to issue the ownership documents to the eligible occupants on the lines of miners.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .