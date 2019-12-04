Last date for submitting Haj application on Thursday

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: The last date for filing online application for Haj pilgrimage 2020 is December 5, the Telangana State Haj Committee said. Haj aspirants can login to the website (www.hajcommittee.gov.in) and submit their application.

Mohd Masiullah Khan, Chairman Telangana State Haj Committee, said those pilgrims who stay in city could also visit the Haj House where the facility for online haj application submission was available. The pilgrims should bring along passports, bank passbook proof, address proof, passport size photographs with white background along with debit or credit card for payment, of the Haj application fee.

