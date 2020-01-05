Last date for TGUCET application submission extended

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSTWREIS) extended the last date for submission of online applications for admissions into first year degree courses in social and tribal welfare residential degree colleges under Telangana Gurukul UG Common Entrance Test (TGUCET) for the academic year 2020-2021.

The revised date is January 8, 2020.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter