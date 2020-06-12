Last date for TSWREIS principal posts extended to June 20

By | Published: 4:10 pm

Hyderabad: The last date for submission of testimonials and hard copies for degree college principal posts in Telangana Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Residential Education Institutions Societies (TSWREIS/TTWREIS) has been extended up to June 20.

Telangana Residential Educational Institutions-Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) on Friday said candidates can submit the testimonials and hard copies either in person or through registered post on all working days in the office of the TREI-RB, D.S.S Bhavan, IV Floor, Masab Tank.

Candidates, who are planning to send their application form and testimonials through registered post, should send to the address: Chairman, TREI-RB, D.S.S Bhavan, IV Floor, Masab Tank, Hyderabad – 500028.

