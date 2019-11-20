Last date of Departmental Tests application extended in Telangana

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: TSPSC has been extended the last date for submission of online applications for Departmental Tests for November -2019 session through online till November 21.

The Departmental Tests will be conducted in online mode through computer based test method for November-2019 session. The examination will be conducted at district headquarters including Hyderabad clubbed with Rangareddy and HMDA limits and also in Delhi as one of the centres.

For details and other necessary information, candidates have been instructed to go through the notification available on the website www.tspsc.gov.in, according to a press release.

