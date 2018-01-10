Last date to pay SSC exam fee extended

By | Published: 1:34 am

Hyderabad: The last date for paying examination fee for SSC Public Examinations, March 2018 under the tatkal scheme has been extended till January 20. Regular and private candidates who wish to appear for the examinations have to pay the fee along with late fee of Rs 1,000 on or before the deadline.

The Directorate of Government Examinations in a press release on Tuesday said due dates will not be extended further.

It also said candidates who register for the SSC Public Examinations 2018 are only eligible to appear for the advanced supplementary examination which will be held in May/June 2018.