‘Last Week Tonight’ episode, critical of PM and CAA, missing from Hotstar

By | Published: 6:57 pm

Mumbai: Disney-owned Hotstar has not uploaded the latest episode of John Oliver’s popular talk show Last Week Tonight in which the comedian criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and his handling of the protests against it.

The latest episode, Modi: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, was expected to be available to Hotstar subscribers from 6 am on Tuesday, but subscribers who logged in on their apps only found last week’s show.

Disney and Hotstar did not respond to requests for a response, while an Information and Broadcasting Ministry official said the government has “nothing to do with the matter”. An 18-minute video of the 30-minute episode was uploaded on the show’s official YouTube channel on Tuesday and was watched by more than five million people.

Oliver decided to focus the episode on India because of US President Donald Trump and his family’s trip to the country. The 36-hour visit came as the communal clashes over the CAA broke out in northeast Delhi, killing 20 people and injuring more than 180.

From demonetisation and RSS to anti-CAA protests and the government flagship programmes, the British-American TV star brings up a range of issues in the episode. He explores the rise of Modi in the country, while also acknowledging his delivery on campaign promises such as providing cooking gas connections and building toilets.

Oliver was praised by many, including activist Prashant Bhushan and comedian Vir Das, for his stinging criticism of the CAA.