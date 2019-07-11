Lata Mangeshkar’s request to Dhoni: Please don’t retire

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Thursday requested cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni to not retire, following rumours that the former Indian captain was all set to end his illustrious career.

Namaskar M S Dhoni ji.Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain.Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye.Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye.@msdhoni — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 11, 2019

“These days, I have been hearing that you plan to retire. Please don’t think this way. The country needs you and it is my request, too, that you don’t allow even the thought of retirement to enter your mind,” Mangeshkar tweeted in Hindi.

The buzz on Dhoni’s retirement gathered force after India lost its World Cup semifinal match to New Zealand on Wednesday.

Apart from requesting Dhoni to not retire, Mangeshkar also left an encouraging note for Team India, to help them tide over their defeat. She dedicated her 1994 song, “Akash ke us paar bhi”, to the Men in Blue. The song is penned by Gulzar and composed by Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

“We did not win yesterday, but we didn’t lose. I dedicate this song by Gulzar sahab to our team,” she said in another tweet.