Latest beds availability position in Govt and private hospitals in Telangana

By | Published: 11:37 am

Hyderabad: The bed availability for Covid-19 positive patients in government, private teaching hospitals and corporate hospitals in Telangana has continued to remain healthy, according to the bed occupancy position provided in the State health bulletin on Sunday.

In the last 24-hours, the health officials have managed to add 1126 additional oxygen beds in both Government hospitals and private teaching hospitals, which has increased the total number of beds from 3537 to 4663 oxygen beds.

In Government hospitals and private teaching hospitals combined, there are 15, 810 vacant beds while there are 6049 beds vacant beds available in only State-run Government hospitals across the State. The total number of beds available in corporate hospitals across the State is 2420.

Beds in Government hospitals and private teaching hospitals (combined)

Isolation beds: 11, 928 (available) 829 (occupied) 11, 099 (vacant)

Oxygen Beds: 4663 (available) 1, 298 (occupied) 3365 (vacant)

ICU beds: 1616 (available) 270 (occupied) 1346 (vacant)

Total: 18, 207 (available) 2397 (occupied) 15, 810 (vacant)

Beds in only Government Hospitals:

Regular isolation beds: 2532 (Total); 829 (Occupied); 1703 (Vacant)

Beds with Oxygen supply: 4663 (total); 1298 (Occupied); 3365 (vacant)

ICU beds with ventilators: 1251 (total); 270 (Occupied); 981 (vacant)

Total: 8446 (total); 2397 (occupied); 6049 (vacant)

Beds in private hospitals:

Regular isolation beds: 2823 (Total); 1604 (Occupied); 1219 (Vacant)

Beds with Oxygen supply: 2499 (total); 1719 (Occupied); 780 (vacant)

ICU beds with ventilators: 1247 (total); 826 (Occupied); 421 (vacant)

Total: 6569 (total); 4149 (occupied); 2420 (vacant)

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .