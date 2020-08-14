Latest beds availability position in Govt and private hospitals in Telangana

By | Published: 9:50 am 9:52 am

Hyderabad: There are 17, 784 vacant beds available for Covid-19 patients in Government hospitals and private teaching hospitals combined, according to the health bulletin, as on Thursday night. The beds in private teaching hospitals are provided for free of cost by the State government. In Government hospitals across the State, there are 5824 vacant beds available while the total number of beds available in corporate hospitals across the State is 3492.

Beds in Government hospitals and private teaching hospitals (combined)

Isolation beds: 12, 284 (available) 783 (occupied) 11, 501 (vacant)

Oxygen Beds: 5861 (available) 1246 (occupied) 4615 (vacant)

ICU beds: 2, 251 (available) 583 (occupied) 1668 (vacant)

Total: 20, 396 (available) 2612 (occupied) 17, 784 (vacant)

Beds in only Government Hospitals:

Regular isolation beds: 2522 (Total); 783 (Occupied); 1739 (Vacant)

Beds with Oxygen supply: 4663 (total); 1246 (Occupied); 3417 (vacant)

ICU beds with ventilators: 1251 (total); 583 (Occupied); 668 (vacant)

Total: 8436 (total); 2612 (occupied); 5824 (vacant)

Beds in private hospitals:

Regular isolation beds: 3196 (Total); 1740 (Occupied); 1456 (Vacant)

Beds with Oxygen supply: 3150 (total); 1788 (Occupied); 1362 (vacant)

ICU beds with ventilators: 1533 (total); 859 (Occupied); 674 (vacant)

Total: 7879 (total); 4387 (occupied); 3492 (vacant).

