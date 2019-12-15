Latest Book release

By | Published: 12:22 am 8:27 pm

Shwetabh Gangwar is a professional problem-solver—and he’s ace at it. For the past five years, people from all over the world have contacted him with their troubles and he’s worked these out for them. In the process, he has picked up on a simple pattern: people need a set of principles and perspectives to protect them from all the unnecessary bullshit they go through.

Codes to live by, essentially. But be warned: Gangwar has no desire to spare your feelings. What you will find in this straight-forward, straight-talking, no-craps-given guide, is: How to deal with rejections of all kinds. How to change your perceptions of people so you don’t end up screwed. Why a society that sees people as ‘good and bad’ is dumb. How the search for happiness screws us over. How seeking approval and acceptance kills our individuality. The truth about social media influencers. Why we should be taught ‘how to think’, instead of ‘what to think’.

Laying out clear principles, YouTube megastar Gangwar shows you how to deal with the shit that has happened to you, is happening to you and will happen to you. A refreshing, easy-to-read, and relatable guide, The Rudest Book Ever will make you rethink everything you’ve been taught.

The Rudest Book Ever Paperback



Author: Shwetabh Gangwar

Publisher: Westland

Price: 239

Pages: 224 pages

