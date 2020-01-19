Latest Book Release

By | Published: 12:57 am 8:25 pm

Legitimately illegitimate

To the utter disbelief of her parents and everyone around, Ahana breaks her marriage with her long time beau Aditya after much speculation; who, according to her suffers from terrible trust issues, having lost his ex to brain tumor.

Ahana keeps following a reckless life with one night stands and booze to the shock and disbelief of her foster parents who never denied this girl anything. Drug peddler Rhea is gutted to find her Suneel married to one Lakshi while she was away in the Canary islands with a fake billionaire, Milind.

Wrishav, an IPS officer and Lakshi’s childhood love stands by her through thick and thin despite her marriage to Suneel and helps in tracking down the blackmailer who posed a severe threat to Rhea’s future.

Sravana, Ahana’s mom remains enamored with her messiah mystery man past the age of forty five without ever faltering in her duties as a wife and mother. After years of persuasion the monk from the Buddhist monastery makes startling revelations to Ahana and Rhea about their origin, birth and parents.

Yuv, the young dashing dreamer and film maker returns to Ahana’s life after months of mysterious disappearance to justify his dad’s murder. Chandralekha and Sanjog, the two main stalwarts of this novel remain connected to each other through an invisible force even after twenty years of separation.

About the author

Internationally famed bestselling author, Padmini Dutta Sharma has come out with her 10th blockbuster ‘Legitimately illegitimate’, available worldwide via Amazon at $5.37. This novel is being edited, published, printed and distributed worldwide by KDP Amazon.

A very intriguing novel that delves deep into the intricate and complex human psychology of men and women. Padmini has beautifully captured their emotional upheavals, trauma and tribulations by sailing with their psyche.

She started her career as a journalist later diversified into Corporate Communication and headed many top MNC’s. Apart from being a writer, Padmini is also a film maker, columnist, motivational speaker, social counsellor and philanthropist.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter