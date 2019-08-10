Latest book releases

By | Published: 12:44 am 8:58 pm

Name of the book: Where the Crawdads Sing

Author: Delia Owens

Genre: Fiction

Number of Pages: 384

Price of the book: 1,034

Barkley Cove is a quiet small town lying on the coast of North Carolina. It is haunted by the tale of ‘Marsh Girl’. In 1969, Chase Andrews is found dead and the police suspect that Kay Clark, a.k.a Marsh Girl has committed the murder. But Kay is sensitive and intelligent unlike how the rumours describe her.

For years, the marsh has been her home. When two young men are drawn to the marshes by her bewitching wild beauty, Kay embarks on a new journey. Until, the unthinkable happens.

Name of the book: The Vedas and Upanishads for children

Author: Roopa Pai

Genre: Fiction

Number of Pages: 424

Price of the book: 259

Roopa Pai helps children understand the depths of our ancient scriptures through an interactive narrative and attractive illustrations.

She takes kids on an enthralling journey by simplifying complex terms and answers thousands of questions they would be having on life!

Name of the book: Love for Imperfect Things

Author: Haemin Sunim

Number of Pages: 272

Price of the book: 1,321

In this highly competitive world, human beings across the globe are often harsh on themselves.

Though we may practice compassion, sympathy and empathy towards others, why does it become extremely difficult to practice self-compassion? In this book, the author Haemin Sunim speaks to every human heart as he teaches people to practice self-compassion and be nice to one’s own self.

