Latest book releases

By | Published: 12:48 am 8:11 pm

Kali’s Retribution, a sequel to the intriguing first instalment of The Kalki Chronicles series, The Sage’s Secret , a contemporary mythological take on the arrival of Lord Vishnu’s last avatar on Earth. The plot is intriguing, complete with a showdown between the avatar and the evil arch nemesis which sets the basis for a fantasy mythological story. Kali’s Retribution is based on engaging twists and turns planned eras in advance by Lord Krishna and the ultimate fight between the good and the evil. The book has a lot of mythological, fantasy, magic elements that will appeal to the readers of these genres and beginning of a love story that will appeal to the young adult audience.

Title: Kali’s Retribution

Author: Abhinav

Genre: Fiction

Publisher: Penguin

Pages: 280

Price: Rs 299

This new edgy thriller by Daniel Silva promises to keep the readers hooked till the very last page. There is a mystery and aura around a beautiful sophisticated young lady who arrives every morning and leaves in the afternoon in a heavily protected motorcade in one of the most exclusive private school in Switzerland. Trouble brews when she is kidnapped across the border in the Haute-Savoie region of France. Gabriel Allon, the legendary chief of Israeli Intelligence is thrust into a deadly secret war with an old enemy that will determine the future of the Middle East – and perhaps the world.

Title: The New Girl

Author: Daniel Silva

Genre: Fiction

Publisher: HarperCollins

Price: Rs 1,337

Pages: 400

This book aims at explaining the Hindu culture and the history of India in a simple non- complicated way.

The readers would find answers to simple yet complicated questions like ‘What is Hinduism’?

Title: Amazing Secrets of Hinduism: Hindu Culture and Incredible India

Author: Ed Vishwananthan

Publisher: Rupa Publications India

Genre: Non-Fiction

Pages: 200

Price: Rs 295

Yet another masterpiece by the popular author speaks about the complexities of the widely practiced religion called ‘Hinduism’. The author dives deep into the beautiful intricacies of Hinduism and helps the readers understand its principles and foundations.

Title: Faith

Author: Devdutt Pattanaik

Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers India

Genre: Non-Fiction

Pages: 240

Price: Rs 399

These books are available in landmark stores.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .