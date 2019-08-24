Latest book releases

Kali’s Retribution, a sequel to the intriguing first instalment of The Kalki Chronicles series, The Sage’s Secret, a contemporary mythological take on the arrival of Lord Vishnu’s last avatar on Earth. The plot is intriguing, complete with a showdown between the avatar and the evil arch nemesis which sets the basis for a fantasy mythological story. Kali’s Retribution is based on engaging twists and turns planned eras in advance by Lord Krishna and the ultimate fight between the good and the evil. The book has a lot of mythological, fantasy, magic elements that will appeal to the readers of these genres and beginning of a love story that will appeal to the young adult audience.
Title: Kali’s Retribution
Author: Abhinav
Genre: Fiction
Publisher: Penguin
Pages: 280
Price: Rs 299
This new edgy thriller by Daniel Silva promises to keep the readers hooked till the very last page. There is a mystery and aura around a beautiful sophisticated young lady who arrives every morning and leaves in the afternoon in a heavily protected motorcade in one of the most exclusive private school in Switzerland. Trouble brews when she is kidnapped across the border in the Haute-Savoie region of France. Gabriel Allon, the legendary chief of Israeli Intelligence is thrust into a deadly secret war with an old enemy that will determine the future of the Middle East – and perhaps the world.
Title: The New Girl
Author: Daniel Silva
Genre: Fiction
Publisher: HarperCollins
Price: Rs 1,337
Pages: 400
This book aims at explaining the Hindu culture and the history of India in a simple non-complicated way.
The readers would find answers to simple yet complicated questions like ‘What is Hinduism’?
Title: Amazing Secrets of Hinduism: Hindu Culture and Incredible India
Author: Ed Vishwananthan
Publisher: Rupa Publications India
Genre: Non-Fiction
Pages: 200
Price: Rs 295
Yet another masterpiece by the popular author speaks about the complexities of the widely practiced religion called ‘Hinduism’. The author dives deep into the beautiful intricacies of Hinduism and helps the readers understand its principles and foundations.
Title: Faith
Author: Devdutt Pattanaik
Publisher: HarperCollins Publishers India
Genre: Non-Fiction
Pages: 240
Price: Rs 399
These books are available in landmark stores.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .