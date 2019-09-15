Latest book releases

By | Published: 12:45 am 9:34 pm

The Anarchy

Publisher: Bloomsbury Publishing

pages: 576

Price: 520

Author: William Dalrymple

The Anarchy tells the remarkable story of how one of the world’s most magnificent empires disintegrated and came to be replaced by a dangerously unregulated private company, based thousands of miles overseas in one small office, five windows wide, and answerable only to its distant shareholders. In his most ambitious and riveting book to date, William Dalrymple tells the story of the East India Company as it has never been told before, unfolding a timely cautionary tale of the first global corporate power.

Nothing Ventured

Author: Jeffrey Archer

Price: 692

Pages: 336

Publisher: Pan

This is an incredible and thrilling novel by the master storyteller and bestselling author of the Clifton Chronicles and Kane and Abel, Jeffrey Archer. This is not a detective story, this is a story about a detective William Warwick has always wanted to be a detective, and decides, much to his father’s dismay, that rather than become a barrister like his father, as a family man and a detective who will battle throughout his career against a powerful criminal nemesis. Through twists, triumph and tragedy, this series will show that William Warwick is destined to become one of Jeffrey Archer’s most enduring legacies.

The Testaments: The Sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale

Price: 620

Pages: 432

Publisher: Chatto & Windus

Author: Margaret Atwood

More than fifteen years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale, the theocratic regime of the Republic of Gilead maintains its grip on power, but there are signs it is beginning to rot from within. At this crucial moment, the lives of three radically different women converge, with potentially explosive results.

Two have grown up as part of the first generation to come of age in the new order. The testimonies of these two young women are joined by a third voice: a woman who wields power through the ruthless accumulation and deployment of secrets.

As Atwood unfolds The Testaments, she opens up the innermost workings of Gilead as each woman is forced to come to terms with who she is, and how far she will go for what she believes.

