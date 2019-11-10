Latest book releases

By | Published: 12:50 am 10:26 pm

WRECKING BALL DIARY OF A WIMPY KID

Price: Price:499/-

Pages: 224 pages

Publisher: Puffin

Author: Jeff Kinney

Puffin has announced the global release of Wrecking Ball Book 14 of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series – from #1 international bestselling author Jeff Kinney. In Wrecking Ball, an unexpected inheritance gives the Heffley family a chance to make major improvements to their home. But they soon find that construction isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. When things get rough, will the Heffleys be able to stay . . . or will they be forced to move?

The author Jeff Kinney is the #1 USA Today, New York Times, and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series and a six-time Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award winner for Favorite Book. The Meltdown, book 13, was published in October 2018, and was a #1 bestselling book. His latest book, Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, was published in April 2019 and was an instant #1 global bestseller. Jeff has been named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Wayward Son

Price: 299

Pages: 416 pages

Publisher: Macmillan Children’s Books

Author: Rainbow Rowell

Wayward Son, the sequel to Carry On, is the stunning new YA novel by the bestselling author of Fangirl, Rainbow Rowell. With all of her signature wit and heart, this is Rainbow at her absolute best. The story is supposed to be over. Simon Snow did everything he was supposed to do. He beat the villain. He won the war. He even fell in love. Now comes the good part, right? Now comes the happily ever after… So why can’t Simon Snow get off the couch? What he needs, according to his best friend, is a change of scenery. He just needs to see himself in a new light… That’s how Simon and Penny and Baz end up in a vintage convertible, tearing across the American West. They find trouble, of course. (Dragons, vampires, skunk-headed things with shotguns.) And they get lost. They get so lost, they start to wonder whether they ever knew where they were headed in the first place… With Wayward Son, Rainbow Rowell has written a book for everyone who ever wondered what happened to the Chosen One after he saved the day. And a book for everyone who was ever more curious about the second kiss than the first. Come on, Simon Snow. Your hero’s journey might be over – but your life has just begun.

