Latest book releases

JOURNEY OF WINNING PASSION

Price: 120

Author: Sana Qureshi & Chandan Sah

Publisher: Notion press

Genre: fiction

Every story begins with an attempt. Shayna and Sneh, two budding musicians, make one such attempt, which has its boons and banes. Hailing from two contrasting environments, these two have no clue that they would meet each other on this journey of passion. Facing odds from their family and in life, in general, these two maestros have to overcome the obstacles in their path and unite to compose a melody of passion, struggle, grit and determination. Will their attempt, with music being their binding force, be fruitful?

Journey of Winning Passion traces the lives of two passionate young musicians as they familiarise themselves with the tunes of life.

MAGICAL ADVENTURES OF LITTLE HEER

Author Name: Amrita Momi

Genre: Families & Relationships

Publisher: Notion Press

Price: 399

Join little Heer and her friends as they go on the most exciting adventures of their lives. With bright and colourful illustrations in the form of real pictures, Magical Adventures of Little Heer will excite and inspire the imagination of young minds. These pictures of little Heer were shot by the author by creatively using household items which are readily available to everyone.

