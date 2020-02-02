Latest Book Releases

By | Published: 12:27 am 10:00 pm

The Vault of Vishnu

A Pallava prince travels to Cambodia to be crowned king, carrying with him secrets that will be the cause of great wars many centuries later. A Buddhist monk in ancient China treks south to India, searching for the missing pieces of a puzzle that could make his emperor all-powerful. A Neolithic tribe fights to preserve their sacred knowledge, oblivious to the war drums on the Indo-China border.

Meanwhile, far away in the temple town of Kanchipuram, a reclusive scientist deciphers ancient texts even as a team of secret agents shadows his every move.Caught in the storm is a young investigator with a complex past of her own, who must race against time to maintain the balance of power in the new world.Welcome back to the exciting and shadowy world of Ashwin Sanghi, where myth and history blend into edge-of-the-seat action.

Author: Ashwin Sanghi

Paperback: 400 pages

Publisher: Westland

Price: 271 rupees

Stories We Never Tell

There are stories we never talk about. Stories we are afraid to share. Simply because they hurt too much or no one wants to listen to them. Such was the story of Jhanvi, who is a budding social media influencer. She appears to have it all together, living her ideal life, but something is missing: Jhanvi has this impossible need that drives her to be more perfect than any person could possibly be.

And the story of Ashray, who had a rocky start in life. With hard work and determination, he translates his dreams into reality, but his deep-seated insecurities come to the fore when life throws him a curveball. As their stories intersect, their lives change in ways they never expected.In a world of loss, darkness and destruction, will Jhanvi and Ashray be able to tell a story of hope, light and recovery?

Author: Siva Sharma

Paperback: 224 pages

Publisher: Westland

Price: 160

The Rudest Book Ever

Shwetabh Gangwar is a professional problem-solver—and he’s ace at it. For the past five years, people from all over the world have contacted him with their troubles and he’s worked these out for them.In the process, he has picked up on a simple pattern: people need a set of principles and perspectives to protect them from all the unnecessary bullshit they go through. Codes to live by, essentially.

But be warned: Gangwar has no desire to spare your feelings. What you will find in this straight-forward, straight-talking, no-craps-given guide, is:How to deal with rejections of all kindsHow to change your perceptions of people so you don’t end up screwedWhy a society that sees people as ‘good and bad’ is dumb. How the search for happiness screws us overHow seeking approval and acceptance kills our individuality. The truth about social media influencers. Why we should be taught ‘how to think’, instead of ‘what to think’Laying out clear principles, YouTube megastar Gangwar shows you how to deal with the shit that has happened to you, is happening to you and will happen to you.

A refreshing, easy-to-read, and relatable guide, The Rudest Book Ever will make you rethink everything you’ve been taught.

Author: Shwetabh Gangwar

Pages: 224 pages

Publisher: Westland

Price: 191

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter