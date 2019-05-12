Latest jobs 2019 notifications: Apply Now

By | Published: 12:50 am 5:38 pm

National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases

Posts: 5

Name of the posts:

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under following SERB-CRG Project: 1

Young Professional-II under following CRP Project: 1

Young Professional-II under NAIF Scheme: 1

Young Professional-II under ICAR-Young Professional Scheme for Diagnostic Services (AQCS): 1

YP-II (Electrical) under Young Professional-II Scheme: 1

Eligibility:

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under following SERB-CRG Project: Postgraduate degree in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Virology/ Molecular Biology/ Biochemistry/ Bioinformatics/ Genetics/ Biological Sciences or equivalent degree with wet lab dissertation work and having valid NET qualification (UGC/CSIR/ICAR/ICMR/GATE). Experience in techniques of virology, molecular biology, cell culture, rodent/ animal handling & sampling is required. Candidates with basic knowledge of animal/ human/zoonotic infectious diseases & its diagnosis and Bioinformatics are desirable.

Young Professional-II under following CRP Project: Graduation or postgraduation in Veterinary Sciences or Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Biochemistry as per ICAR guidelines. Preference will be given to the candidates having relevant work experience.

Young Professional-II under NAIF Scheme: Postgraduate diploma in IPR or Technology Management or M.V.Sc./M.Sc. in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Virology/ Immunology with knowledge of Indian and International patent systems, patent laws and processes is required for the post.

Young Professional-II under ICAR-Young Professional Scheme for Diagnostic Services (AQCS): Postgraduate degree in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Biochemistry/ Virology with specialization in animal science is a must.

YP-II (Electrical) under Young Professional-II Scheme: Graduation in Engineering /Technology (B.E./B.Tech.) in Electrical Engineering / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with power systems as one of the electives. Preference will be given to the candidates having experience of working at a distribution substation of 33 KV/430V.

How to apply: Bio data/application along with self-attested copies of all certificates of educational qualifications and a recent passport size photograph in the prescribed format should reach Admin Officer, ICAR NIHSAD, Anand Nagar, Bhopal-462022 by May 20.

Indian Navy

Posts: Various Sailors for Matric Recruit (Musician)

Eligibility:

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have passed matriculation examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Government of India.

Music Ability: The applicants should have proficiency in Aural Aptitude for music with accuracy in Tempo, Pitch and singing one complete song. They should also have actual practical skill on any instrument of Indian or foreign origin with proficiency in tuning of instrument, matching unknown notes with instrument, prepared piece, sight reading of Indian Classical/ Tabulature/ Staff Notation, performance of Scale/ Raaga/ Taala and basic theory of Indian or International music.

Type of Instruments on which Proficiency Required: The candidates would be required to perform with expertise on one or more instruments such as Wind Instrument, Keyboard, Guitar, Tabla, Mridangam, Pakhwaj, Dholak or any other instrument of Indian or Foreign origin. Candidates performing on Indefinite Pitch Instruments such as Jazz Drums set, Brass Drum, Snare Drums, Side Drums, Cymbals, Non Chromatic instruments such as Bugle & monotone instruments used to produce drone such as Ektara will not be eligible for recruitment

Musical Experience Certificate: Candidates performing Hindustani or Carnatic Classical music on Wind Instruments will require a musical experience certificate from any musical Institute or organization of repute. A certificate of minimum initial grade from International Boards such as Trinity College of Music, London or Royal School of Music, London will be mandatory for candidates performing western notation or western music on Wind Instrument

Selection: Selection of recruits is based on the order of merit on their performance in Preliminary Screening Board and Final Screening Board. Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Medical Examination.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/. The last date to apply is May 19.

Madras Fertilizers Limited

Posts: 14

Name of the posts:

General Manager (Plant) – E8: 1

General Manager (M&D) – E8: 1

Company Secretary – E5: 1

Safety Officer – E2: 1

Welfare Officer – E2: 1

Manager (Electrical) – E5: 1

Manager (Instrumentation) – E5: 1

Deputy Manager (Civil) – E3: 1

Deputy Manager (Liaison Officer) – E3: 1

Junior Medical Assistant (Male) – Gr IIIA: 1

Jr. Fireman – Gr II: 4

Eligibility:

General Manager (Plant): A first class degree in Chemical Engineering with minimum 25 years of experience is required.

General Manager (Marketing and Distribution): A first class degree in Agriculture + full time MBA in Marketing along with minimum 25 years of experience.

Company Secretary: The applicant should be a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Officers should have total 15 years’ experience with a post qualification experience of five years in Company Secretarial functions.

Safety Officer: A first class degree in any branch of Engineering or Technology with diploma in Industrial Safety. Minimum five years of experience.

Welfare Officer: A first class degree in master of Labour Management or postgraduate degree in Social Work or Social Welfare along with minimum five years of experience.

Manager (Electrical): A first class BE / BTech degree in Electrical Engineering / Electrical & Electronics Engineering and minimum 15 years of post-qualification experience is required.

Manager (Instrumentation): A first class BE / BTech degree in Instrumentation Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation / Instrumentation & Control / Electronics & Communication / Electrical & Electronics. Minimum 15 years post qualification experience.

Deputy Manager (Civil): A first Class BE/ BTech degree in Civil and minimum nine years post qualification experience.

Deputy Manager (Liaison Officer): A first class PG degree in Personnel Management or Public Administration with MBA (Full Time) and minimum nine years of experience.

Junior Medical Assistant: Diploma in Nursing. Applicants must have their names registered in the State Nursing Council.

Junior Fireman: SSLC (Matriculation). Candidates must have completed Fireman’s Certificate Course from NFSC, Nagpur / State / Central Government Fire Service Institute. The duration of the course shall not be less than six months.

Selection: Written test only for Junior Medical Assistants and Junior Fireman posts. In case of Fireman, skill test will be held. For other posts, interview will be conducted.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://madflizer.online-ap1.com/#no-back-button on or before May 20.

SERB National Post-Doctoral Fellowship (N-PDF) 2019

Description: Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Govt. of India; is providing financial assistance to young researchers for conducting post-doctoral research in the fields of science and engineering.

Eligibility: Indian citizens with PhD/MS/MD degree willing to pursue post-doctoral research may apply for this fellowship. Students with PhD thesis under-review and PhD degree awaited status may also apply. All applicants should not be more than 35 years of age. Age relaxations applicable for minorities’ and female candidates.

Prizes & Rewards: Qualified candidates will be awarded a monthly stipend of Rs.55,000 while selected applicants with pending degree status will get monthly stipend of Rs.35,000 for research duration. All selected scholars will get a research grant of Rs.2 lakh per annum and a contingency grant of Rs.1 lakh per annum.

Last Date to Apply: May 30

Application: Apply online

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/SNPDF290

Kind Scholarship for Young Women

Description: Buddy4Study India Foundation has announced this scholarship for the girl students in class IX and above, who are facing financial hurdles in their pursuit to continue their education. As a part of the program, need-based scholarship assistance is provided to eligible and meritorious applicants.

Eligibility: Any girl student in class IX and above till post-graduation, ITI, polytechnic, vocational and professional courses like CS, CA and others are eligible to apply. The applicant’s family income shouldn’t be more than Rs.4 lakh and must have a minimum of 60 per cent marks in the previous examination.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs.6,000 a year for class IX and X, Rs.12,000 a year for class XI and XII and Rs.18,000 a year for girls in polytechnic, ITI, diploma, graduation and other courses.

Last Date to Apply: May 31

Application Mode: Online applications only

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/BKS1

HDFC Bank Educational Crisis Scholarship Support 2019

Description: HDFC Bank has announced this scholarship for students who are economically challenged and are victims of the crisis in their family. The program is aimed at financially aiding them in continuing their education at a critical time and reducing dropout rates from schools.

Eligibility: Class VI to XII, undergraduate, postgraduate or doctoral students pursuing any full-time, part-time course, ITI, diploma, polytechnic, PhD course from recognized institutions and facing any family crisis (orphaned, terminal illness/death of earning member, physical disability etc.) since last three years or less.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs.10,000 as the one-time amount to selected school students and Rs.25,000 to selected university, ITI, Diploma and Polytechnic students.

Last Date to Apply: June 15

Application Mode: Online applications only

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/HEC6

Dr. BR & CR Shetty Scholarship for Academic Excellence

Description: Dr. BR and CR Shetty Foundation has announced its financial assistance program open for a wide range of allied medical programs like Perfusion Technology, Radio Therapy, Nursing, Dialysis, Anaesthesia Technology, Renal Dialysis Technology, Imaging Technology, Physiotherapy, ANM, X-ray Technology, etc. to the students of first and second year BSc and first year Diploma courses.

Eligibility: The applicant must be a domicile of Udupi, Karnataka with a minimum 60 per cent score in PUC exam and family income of not more than Rs.4 lakh. Special preference will be given to differently abled, single parent, applicants having more than one sibling, family members with a terminal illness like Cancer, HIV, Endosulphan poisoning and wards of Beedi workers.

Prizes & Rewards: Fellows will be aided with Rs.60,000 for a year.

Last Date to Apply: June 30

Application Mode: Applications can be made online.

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/DB1

