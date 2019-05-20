Latest jobs 2019 notifications: Apply Now

By | Published: 12:50 am 6:11 pm

Name of the posts:

Chargeman (Mechanic): 103

Chargeman (Ammunition and Explosive): 69

Eligibility:

Chargeman (Mechanic): Diploma in Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics or Production Engineering. Two years working experience in quality control or quality assurance or testing or proof in the area of design or production or Maintenance of Engineering equipment or system is required.

Chargeman (Ammunition and Explosive): Diploma in Chemical engineering. Two years of experience in quality control or quality assurance or testing or proof in the area of chemical engineering or processing is a must.

Selection: Screening of applications and written examination.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link

https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/. The last date to apply is May 26.

National Highways Authority of India

Posts: 73

Name of the posts:

Manager (Finance and Accounts): 41

Accounts Officer: 32

Eligibility: Degree in Commerce/ Accounts or ICAI/ ICWAI/ MBA (Finance) or Member of any organized Group-‘A’ Finance/ Accounts. Minimum four years of experience is required.

How to apply: Filled in application in the prescribed format along with the requisite should reach “Ajay Malik DGM (HR&Admn.)-IB, Plot No: G –5&6, Sector –10, Dwarka, New Delhi –110075” on or before May 27.

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development

Posts: 87

Name of the posts:

Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (Rural Development Banking Service): 79

Manager in Grade ‘B’ (Rural Development Banking Service): 8

Eligibility:

Assistant Manager: The post requires bachelor’s degree in concerned subject with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 45 per cent) in aggregate or post-graduate degree with a minimum of 50 per cent of marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants-45 per cent) in aggregate or Ph.D.

Manager: The applicants should possess bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized university with a minimum of 60 per cent of marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 55 per cent) in aggregate or Post- graduate degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants50 per cent) in aggregate from a recognized university or Ph.D.

Selection: Preliminary examination (online), main examination and interview.

How to apply: For Assistant Manager posts, candidates can apply online through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/nabrgraapr19/ and for Manager posts, https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/nabrgraapr19/. The last date to apply is May 26.

Syndicate Bank

Posts: 14

Name of the posts:

Asst. Manager (Certified Ethical Hacker): 2

Asst. Manager (Cyber Forensic Analyst): 2

Asst. Manager (Application Security Tester): 2

Manager (Application/web security personnel): 2

Manager (Computer/Digital Forensic Specialist): 2

Manager (IT Security Specialist): 4

Eligibility:

Asst. Manager (Certified Ethical Hacker): BE/BTech Degree or post-graduate degree in Computer Science / Computer Technology / Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Engineering/ Computer Science & Technology/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communications with minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent Grade or first class (minimum 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade for SC/ST) is required. The applicants should possess Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) certification. Candidates having active OSCP/CISSP certifications are desirable.

Asst. Manager (Cyber Forensic Analyst): BE /BTech degree or post-graduate degree in Computer Science / Computer Technology / Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Engineering/ Computer Science & Technology/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communications with minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade or first class (minimum 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade for SC/ST) with any one of the following certifications: (a) Certified Cyber Forensic Professional (CCFP), (b) Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI). (2) Candidate with work experience in handling Cyber/ Digital Forensic related roles including imaging, analysis and forensic investigations will be given preference.

Asst. Manager (Application Security Tester): The post requires BE / BTech degree or post-graduate degree in Computer Science / Computer Technology / Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Engineering/ Computer Science & Technology/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communications with minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade or first class (minimum 55 per cent marks or equivalent Grade for SC/ST). Candidate with two years’ work experience in BFSI Sector or in any other industry in handling various Application Security Testing related roles including testing in ASP.Net/VB.Net 2010, SQL Server, Crystal Report, OOPS concepts, web services, stored procedure, DB Optimization techniques, experience (HTTP, CSS), AJAX, JQuery, JAVA Script will be given preference.

Manager (Application/web security personnel): BE/BTech degree or post-graduate degree in Computer Science / Computer Technology / Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Engineering/ Computer Science & Technology/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communications with minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade or first class (minimum 55 per cent marks or equivalent Grade for SC/ST). Two years post qualification in BFSI Sector or in any other industry in handling various application security testing related roles like conducting VAPT for web app under OWASP top 10, worked on tools like Metasploit, Nessus, Burpsuite, Acunetix, checkmarx, Webinspect, Burpsuite, Charles, Fiffler, AppScan, Nexpose and Mobsf is required.

Manager (Computer/Digital Forensic Specialist): Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/ IT or BCA/ MCA. Any one of the certifications like Certified Computer Forensics Examiner (CCFE), Certified Computer Examiner (CCE), Certified Cyber Forensic Professional (CCFP), GIAC Certified Forensic Examiner (GCFE) & GIAC Certified Forensic Analyst (GCFA) is necessary. Candidates with one or more of the following are preferred: A minimum of two years equivalent computer forensic experience. Two years of enterprise level information security or information technology experience.

Manager (IT Security Specialist): Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science/IT or Similar technical field BCA/MCA. The applicants should possess any one of the certifications CISA, CISM, CISSP, CEH, CCNA, COBIT. Three years of banking experience and two years of enterprise level information security or information technology experience is essential.

Selection Process: Online test and/or group discussion/ interview.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply by downloading application from through link https://www.syndicatebank.in/RecruitmentFiles/APPLICATION-FORMAT_HRDD-06052019.pdf. The scanned copy of the application should be emailed to horecruitments@syndicatebank.co.in on or before May 22.

International Level

Scholarship:Bond University India Excellence Scholarship 2019

Description: Bond University, Australia has invited Indian students to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degree at the university to promote their academic excellence with scholarships towards payment of academic fees.

Eligibility: Students from India already accepted at Bond University, Australia for undergraduate and postgraduate courses with outstanding academic abilities may apply for this scholarship

Prizes & Rewards:Selected students will get AUD10,000 as tuition fee scholarship to be paid in two equal installments

Last Date to Apply: May 24

Application: Submit online applications

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/BUI3

Category: Research Level

Scholarship: ICMR Junior Research Fellowship 2019

Description: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) invites applications from postgraduates to secure from over 150 Ph.D. fellowships with monthly stipends and other benefits. The fellowship aims to support students in pursuing research studies without financial limitations at premier academic institutions.

Eligibility: Applicants must have M.Sc./M.A. or equivalent degree with minimum 55 per cent marks (Gen./OBC) or 50 per cent (SC/ST/PH/VH) in previous qualifying examination to be eligible for this fellowship. They should also be not more than 28 years of age as on September 30, 2019. Age criteria relaxed for reserved categories.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected fellows will be provided with monthly stipend of Rs.25,000 along with a yearly contingent fund of Rs.20,000 and HRA benefits as per govt. rules.

Last Date to Apply: May 27

Application: Apply online

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/IJR9

National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for SC 2019-20

Description: Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India is providing financial support to students from SC community to help them in pursuing higher education overseas. The aim is to promote the aspirations of students from SC communities with scholarships for studying abroad.

Eligibility: Students of various SC communities with minimum 55 per cent marks in bachelors’ degree (for Master’s Courses) or master’s degree (for Ph.D. courses) may apply for this scholarship. Any applicant should not be more than 35 years of age on April 1, 2019 and should not have annual family income above Rs.6 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will be awarded with annual maintenance stipends of US$15,400 or GBP9,900 for studies in USA and UK respectively.

Last Date to Apply: May 31

Application: Apply online

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/NOS1

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund Scholarships 2019

Description: Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund and Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India invited full-time Ph.D. scholars of India to apply for this scholarship and stand a chance to win monthly stipends for continued research.

Eligibility: Full-time Ph.D. scholars below 35 years of age with more than 60 per cent marks in both graduation and post-graduation qualification may apply for this scholarship. Applicants must be Indian citizens

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will be provided with monthly stipend of Rs.18,000 for research along with annual contingency expenditure of Rs.15,000 for equipment, books and study tours.

Last Date to Apply: May 31

Application: Only Offline applications accepted

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/JNM12

