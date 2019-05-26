Latest jobs 2019 notifications: Apply Now

By | Published: 12:44 am 5:30 pm

Bank of Baroda

Posts: Various

Eligibility:

Area Sales Manager: Graduates from government recognized university or institutions are eligible to apply. Preference will be given to candidates having MBA or equivalent degree from reputed colleges with minimum eight years of experience.

Team Leader: Graduation or degree from government recognized university or institution with minimum five years of experience is required for the post.

Sales Officers: Graduates or engineering diploma holders with one year of experience can apply.

Selection: Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview

How to apply: Eligible candidates can submit online through the link https://www.dstapply.com/ApplyPanIndia.aspx. The last date to apply is June 30.

SBI

Posts: 19

Name of the posts:

General Manager (IT – Strategy, Architecture & Planning): 1

Dy. General Manager (Asset Liability Management): 1

Dy. General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture): 1

Ast. General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture: 1

Chief Manager (Infrastructure Architect): 1

Chief Manager (Application Architect): 1

Chief Manager (Business Architect): 2

Manager (Security Architect): 1

Manager (Technology Architect): 2

Manager (Application Architect): 2

Senior Consultant Analyst: 1

Data Translator: 2

Data Architect: 2

Data Trainer: 1

Eligibility:

General Manager (IT – Strategy, Architecture & Planning): BE/ BTech/MCA (from a recognized university/ Institution) qualification is required. Candidates with MBA as an additional qualification TOGAF Certification will be preferred. Minimum 18 years’ post qualification experience in IT field preferably with software development background is essential.

Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management): MBA (Finance) or equivalent / Chartered Accountant. Applicants having FRM Certification and / or CFA are preferred. Minimum 15 years’ post qualification experience with Banks/ Financial Institutions/ Regulatory Bodies etc. in the areas of Asset Liability Management, Treasury Management, Credit/ Interest Rate/ Market Risk Management is required.

Deputy General Manager (E&TA): BE/ BTech/ME/MTech or MCA from a recognized university/ institution. MBA as additional qualification is preferable. The post requires minimum 18 years’ total experience in IT field out of which minimum six years must be in senior executive level position.

Chief Manager (Infrastructure Architect): BE/ BTech/MCA (from a recognized university/ institution. CS/IT engineering graduate/ postgraduate with a MBA as an additional qualification will be preferred. Minimum 10 years’ post minimum qualification in IT field is essential.

Chief Manager (Application Architect): BE/BTech/ MCA (from a recognized university/ institution. CS/IT engineering graduate/ postgraduate with MBA as an additional qualification will be preferred. The post requires minimum 10 years’ of experience in IT field.

Chief Manager (Business Architect): BE/ BTech/ MCA (from a recognized university/ institution. CS/IT engineering graduate/ postgraduate with MBA as an additional qualification will be preferred. Minimum 10 years of experience in IT field is required.

Manager (Security Architect): BE/ BTech/ MCA from a recognized university/ institution). CS/IT engineering graduate/ post graduate with MBA as an additional qualification is preferred. Minimum seven years of experience in IT field is essential for the post.

Manager (Technology Architect): The post requires BE/ BTech/ MCA from a recognized university/ institution. CS/ IT engineering graduate/ postgraduate with MBA as an additional qualification is preferred. Minimum seven years of experience in IT field.

Manager (Application Architect): BE/ BTech/MCA from a recognized university/ institution. CS/IT engineering graduate/postgraduate with MBA as an additional qualification is preferred. Minimum seven years of experience in IT field.

Senior Consultant Analyst: BTech in CS/IT or MCA from a recognized university/ institution. Candidates from IIT/NIT/top rated engineering Colleges and having statistics background will be preferred. Minimum 12 years’ post qualification experience in software industry related to Banking is essential.

Data Translator: BTech in CS/IT or MCA from a recognized university/ institution. Candidates from IIT/NIT/top rated engineering colleges with statistics background will be preferred. The post requires minimum 10 years of experience in software industry related to Banking.

Data Architect: Bachelor’s/master’s degree in CS/ IT/ ECE or MCA with minimum 10 years of experience in IT field.

Data Trainer: BTech in CS/IT or MCA from a recognized university/institution. Candidates from IIT/NIT/top rated engineering colleges with statistics background will be preferred. Minimum seven years of experience in software industry related to banking is required.

Selection: The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://bank.sbi/careers/. The last date to apply is June 2.

Indian Navy

Posts: 121 Permanent Commission in education branch/ short service commission officers

Eligibility: BE/ BTech engineering graduate from AICTE recognized institute / university with minimum 60 per cent marks in concerned engineering discipline. Postgraduate candidates can apply for PC Education posts.

Selection: Indian Navy Entrance Test, SSB interview and medical examination.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/. The last date to apply is May 29.

IVRI

Posts: 34 Assistants

Eligibility: Graduate degree from a recognized university.

Selection: Online preliminary examination.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://www.ivri.nic.in/AssistantForm/registration.aspx. The last date to apply is May 31.

Scholarships

Joining Hands Higher Education Scholarship

Description: NGO Joining Hands, India is providing financial aid to students from financially underprivileged communities for managing their academic expenses. The scholarship aims to support students for their graduation and postgraduation studies.

Eligibility: Students of Class XII or passed (min. 60 per cent score or above) or graduation degree residing in Delhi, Bengaluru or Pune willing to pursue undergraduate courses or postgraduate courses respectively at recognised institutions may apply for the scholarship. This scholarship is only aimed at benefiting students from the lower income group families.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will receive appropriate financial support to cover their tuition fees, books, hostel, and conveyance expenses as incurred at the educational institution

Last Date to Apply: May 30

Application: Submit online applications via email

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/JHH3

NIT Warangal JRF 2019

Description: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal, invites engineering students across the nation to apply for the DST-SERB, government of India fellowship and avail monthly stipend along with exclusive research opportunities. The aim of the fellowship is to promote the nature of scientific intellect among youngsters.

Eligibility: Indian students with a BTech/BE degree or MTech degree with 60 per cent aggregate marks and GATE score in Electronics Engineering and related fields may apply for the fellowship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will be provided a monthly allowance of Rs.31,000 for the first two years, and Rs.35,000 for the third year of fellowship. They will also be provided HRA, and an opportunity to register for PhD degree at NIT, Warangal.

Last Date to Apply: May 31

Application: Submit offline applications only

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/NWJ1

Rotary Peace Fellowships

Description: Rotary Foundation, United states is providing the fellowship to applicants wanting to pursue master’s degree programmes and certificate programmes in Peace and Development related courses at premier institutions. The Peace fellows will get opportunities to train at Rotary Peace Centres with all expenses paid for leadership development programs.

Eligibility: Applicants for fellowship with master’s courses must have a bachelor’s degree awarded no earlier than the last three years, and for certificate programmes they must have relevant experience of five years or more for volunteering related activities.

Prizes & Rewards: Complete tuition fee waiver and accommodation compensation for the course duration. Fellows will also get airfare and research related expenses along with exclusive training opportunities at Rotary Peace Centres.

Last Date to Apply: May 31

Application: Submit online applications

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/RPF6

Transform Together Scholarships

Description: Sheffield Hallam University, UK invites Indian students to avail scholarships for pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies at the university. The scholarship aims to nurture international talent in diverse curriculum of the university with financial aid.

Eligibility: Indian students with requisite English proficiency and higher secondary qualification for undergraduate admissions or graduation degree for postgraduate admissions at the Sheffield Hallam University, UK may apply for this scholarship programme.

Prizes & Rewards: All selected undergraduate scholars will be awarded with 50 per cent tuition waiver for the complete course duration while the selected postgraduate scholars will be awarded a 50 per cent tuition fee waiver for the first year of their studies.

Last Date to Apply: May 31

Application: Only online applications accepted

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/TTS7

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com

