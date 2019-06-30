Latest jobs 2019 notifications: Apply Now

By | Published: 12:42 am 4:57 pm

IBPS RRB

Posts: 9,363

Name of the posts:

Office Assistant (Multipurpose): 4,282

Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager): 3,454

Officer Scale- II (Manager): 1,469

Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager): 158

Office Assistant (Multipurpose):

A bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or its equivalent is necessary. Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s is essential and candidates with working knowledge of computer are desirable.

Officer Scale-I: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or its equivalent is required for the post and preference will be given to candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy. Proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB/s is essential and knowledge of computer will be an added qualification.

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer): A bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy. The post requires two years of experience as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution.

Officer Scale-II (Information Technology Officer): A degree from a recognised university in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate is required. Candidates having certificate in ASP, PHP, C++, Java, VB, VC and OCP with one year experience in the relevant field are desirable.

Officer Scale-II (Chartered Accountant): A Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India along with year experience as a Chartered Accountant is eligible to apply.

Officer Scale-II (Law Officer): A degree from a recognised university in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate. The applicants should have worked two years as an advocate or should have worked as Law Officer in Banks or Financial Institutions for a period not less than two years.

Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager): A Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or a candidate having MBA in Finance qualification from a recognised university/ institution can apply. One-year experience in the relevant field is necessary.

Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer): The applicants should have MBA in Marketing qualification from a recognised university and one year experience in the relevant field.

Officer Scale-II (Agricultural Officer): A degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture from a recognised university or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate is required along with two-years of experience in the relevant field.

Officer Scale-III: A degree in any discipline from a recognised University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate is essential. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree/ diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy. The applicants should have a minimum five years of experience as an Officer in a Bank or Financial Institutions.

Selection: RRBs Common Written Examination (CWE) and interview. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the examination for CWE – RRBs-VIII will subsequently be called for an Interview to be conducted with the help of the designated Nodal Regional Rural Bank in each State/UT and coordinated by IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

How to apply: For officers scale I, apply through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrb8as1jun19/, for Officer Scale II and III posts https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrb8a23jun19/, for office assistant https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrbb8oajun19/. The last date to apply is July 4.

IDBI Bank

Posts: 600 Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’

Eligibility: A bachelor’s degree in concerned discipline from a recognised University.

Selection: Online test and personal interview for admissions to Manipal School of Banking-2019-20.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://idbi.onlineapplicationform.org/IDBI/. The last date to apply is July 3.

RBI

Posts: 1 Director

Eligibility: The applicant should have a PhD from a renowned institution and quality research work in an institution of repute. The applicant should have demonstrated a good record of published work in areas of Macroeconomics / Banking and Finance in high quality refereed academic journals and books.

How to apply: Applications along with a detailed curriculum vitae (in the prescribed format) may be sent to the CAFRAL Search Committee c/o Corporate Strategy & Budget Department, Central Office, Reserve Bank of India, Main Building, 2nd floor, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Mumbai 400001 by July 5.

SECR

Posts: 432 Apprentices

Eligibility: The applicants must have passed class X or its equivalent under 10+2 system or its equivalent. Candidates should have passed Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in relevant trades from a recognised institute.

Selection: The selection criteria based on average percentage marks in both class X and ITI examination, giving equal weightage to both. Shortlisted selected applicants should carry medical certificate at the time of document verification in the prescribed proforma as per Apprenticeship Act 1961.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://www.apprenticeship.gov.in/pages/Apprenticeship/home.aspx. The last date to apply is July 15.

Scholarships

L’Oréal India Scholarship

Description: L’Oréal India is providing educational scholarships to young women who wish to pursue their graduation in any field of science from a recognized institute in India. The aim of the scholarship is to encourage young women to pursue their education and career in science and empower them with financial aid.

Eligibility: Female candidates who have passed class XII with 85 per cent in PCB/PCM/PCMB in the academic year (2018-19) are eligible to apply. Annual family income of the applicant should be less than Rs.4 lakh and must not be more than 19 years of age when applying for the scholarship

Application: Applications are accepted online or student can send by post at L’Oreal India, The Scholarship Cell, C/O Buddy4Study, Stellar IT Park, C-25, Office No.8,9 & 10 Tower-A, Ground floor, Sector 62, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301 India

Prizes & Rewards: Selected women scholars will be provided up to Rs.2.50 lakh in installments towards their tuition fees and academic expenses for pursuing graduation courses in science.

Last Date to Apply: July 1

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/LIF9

The Ian Parry Scholarship

Description: Ian Parry Organisation is providing scholarship to young photographers who wish to take independent photography projects. The scholarships will provide applicants additional benefits covered under Sunday Times Award for Achievement and the Canon Award for Potential

Eligibility: Indian students below 24 years of age and attending any full-time photographic course may apply for this scholarship

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will be provided a scholarship sum of US$3500, and loans for photography equipment from Canon, direct entry to Joop Swart master class nominations and all expenses paid year-long mentorship programme.

Last Date to Apply: July 5

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/IAP9

The Denys Holland Scholarship

Description: University College London (UCL) invites undergraduate applicants to the university to get scholarships for three years of their studies based on their academic merit. The programme is meant for financially underprivileged students who wish to study at UCL.

Eligibility: Indian students who have secured admission to the September 2019 intake session for any undergraduate course at the University College London (UCL) and are below 25 years of age may apply for this scholarship

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will be provided a scholarship sum of GBP9000 per year for the respective course duration of three years.

Last Date to Apply: July 5.

Application: Submit online applications via email

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/TDH1

Raman-Charpak Fellowship

Description: Department of Science and Technology (DST) and French Institute in India (IFI)invited Indian students pursuing doctoral studies in science to participate in the exchange programme and avail fellowships to cover research expenses including living expenses to work in France.

Eligibility: Indian students pursuing PhD programmes at recognized institutions in India, applying/approved for an exchange programme at a recognised French University/Institute may apply for fellowship. All applicants should be below 30 years of age to apply for the programme.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected fellows will get a monthly fellowship of EUR 1500, airfare for travel to France and back, health insurance expenses, seminar participation cost and visa application financial assistance.

Last Date to Apply: July 15.

Application: Submit online applications only

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/RCF3

