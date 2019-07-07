Latest jobs 2019 notifications: Apply Now

By | Published: 12:46 am 4:44 pm

Tobacco Board

Posts: 41

Name of the posts:

Field Officer/ Technical Assistant: 25

Accountant/ Superintendent: 16

Eligibility:

Field Officer/ Technical Assistant: Candidates should have BSc degree in Agriculture and those having knowledge of tobacco cultivation and grading are desirable.

Accountant / Superintendent: Degree of a recognized University or Institute and diploma or certificate course in Tally Accounts Software from a recognized institute is required.

Selection: Written examination.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/tobacftmar19/. The last date to apply is July 15.

Research Centre Imarat

Posts: 15 Junior Research Fellowships (JRF)

Eligibility:

The applicants should have BE/BTech degree in Mechanical/ EEE/ ECE/ CSE/ Chemical Engineering or equivalent degree as per AICTE with valid SLET/NET/GATE Score or first class ME/MTech in Mechanical, EEE, ECE, CSE and Chemical Engineering or equivalent degree as per AICTE.

Selection: Short listed candidates will be called for written test and interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply through the website rcilab.in. The last date to apply is July 10. For any queries, email to [email protected].

Border Roads Organisation

Posts: 778

Name of the posts:

DVRMT (OG): 388

Electrician: 101

Vehicle Mechanic: 92

Multi Skilled Worker (Cook): 197

DVRMT:

The applicants should have matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent. Possessing a heavy Motor vehicle driving licence or having passed class III Course for Driven Plant Mechanical Transport as laid down in Defence Service Regulations (Qualification Regulations for Soldiers) from office of Records or Centres or similar establishment of Defence is essential.

Electrician: Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent. The applicants should possess certificate of auto electrician from Industrial Training Institute or equivalent and one year experience as Electrician or have passed the Electrician Class 2 course as laid down in Defence Service Regulations (Qualification Regulations for Soldiers) from office of Records or Centres or similar establishment of Defence.

Vehicle mechanic: Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent. Certificate of Mechanic in Motor Vehicle / Diesel / Heat Engine or certificate of mechanic in internal Combustion Engine / Tractor from Industrial Training Institute or equivalent or Defence Trade Certificate from an Army Institute, or similar establishment of Defence is required. Candidates who have passed Vehicle Mechanic Class 2 Course as laid down in Defence Service Regulations, (Qualification Regulations for Soldiers) from office f Records or Centres or similar establishment of Defence are also eligible to apply.

Multi Skilled Worker: Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent. The applicants should qualify in proficiency test in the trade to be conducted by Border Roads Organisation. A physical test will be held as per Border Roads Organisation guidelines.

Selection: Physical test, practical test, written test, medical examination.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can download the application through link http://bro.gov.in/WriteReadData/linkimages/9558409500-Untitled.pdf. Completed applications should be submitted to ‘Commandant GREF Centre, Dighi camp, Pune-411 015’ by July 15.

South East Central Railway

Posts: 432 Apprentices

Eligibility:

The applicants must be class X pass or should have equivalent qualification under 10+2 system or its equivalent. The post requires Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in relevant trades from a recognized institute.

Selection: It is on the basis of average percentage marks in both matric and ITI examination.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://www.apprenticeship.gov.in/pages/Apprenticeship/home.aspx. The last date to apply is July 15.

Indian Navy

Posts: 2,700

Name of the posts:

Sailors for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR): 2200

Sailors for Artificer Apprentice (AA): 500

Eligibility:

Sailors for Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR)

The applicants should have qualified in 10+2 examination with Mathematics and Physics, and at least one of these subjects Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Board of School Education recognised by Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Sailors for Artificer Apprentice (AA)

The post requires pass in 10+2 examination with 60 per cent or more marks in aggregate with Mathematics and Physics, and at least one of these subjects Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India.

Selection: Computer based examination:

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/en/account/login. The last date to apply is July 10.

Scholarships

HDFC Bank Educational Crisis Scholarship

Description: HDFC Bank has announced scholarship for students who are economically poor background.

Eligibility: Class VI to XII, undergraduate, postgraduate or doctoral students pursuing any full-time, part-time course, ITI, diploma, polytechnic, PhD course from recognized institutions and facing any family crisis (orphaned, terminal illness/death of earning member, physical disability etc.) since last three years or less.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs.10,000 as the one-time amount to selected school students and Rs.25,000 to selected university, ITI, Diploma and Polytechnic students.

Last Date to Apply: July 15.

Application Mode: Online applications only

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/HEC6

BML Munjal University Scholarship Programme

Description: BML Munjal University has invited meritorious students to pursue higher education in the fields of law and technology at the institution with up to 100 per cent tuition fee scholarships. The scholarship initiative is aimed at helping financially underprivileged students who have scored well in the national/international entrance exams for engineering and law studies in India.

Eligibility: Students who have passed JEE Main and Advanced or have passed CLAT or LSAT-India exams in year 2019 may apply for the BTech and Law scholarships respectively.

Prizes & Rewards: Applicants will be awarded with variable benefits including up to 100 per cent tuition fees scholarship, accommodation and meal expenses based on their performance in the respective national/international entrance examinations.

Last Date to Apply: July 22.

Application: Online applications only

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/BML1

UGAM – Legrand Scholarship Programme

Description: The scholarship is open for girl students who have cleared Class XII examinations from science background. Under the programme, meritorious students who are interested in pursuing BTech/BArch courses r already enrolled for the same in 2019, will get financial aid.

Eligibility: The Applicant should have cleared class X and XII with score not less than 75 per cent and family income should not be more than Rs. 5 lakh per annum. The candidate must be intending to do graduation in B.Tech., B.E. or B.Arch. from anywhere in India.

Prizes & Rewards: 50 eligible applicants will get scholarship of Rs. 60,000 per annum or 60 per cent of the fee (whichever is less).

Last Date to Apply: July 25. Applications are accepted online only.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/LFL2

Ujjwal Bhavishya Scholarship

Description: V-Mart is inviting applications from meritorious students of Class X, belonging to economically poor families. The scholarship is aimed at helping students who are facing financial constraints in continuing their studies for higher education.

Eligibility: Indian students between the age group of 14 years and 16 years (as on May 31, 2019) who have passed class X with more than 75 per cent marks in 2019 and have a total family income less than Rs. 2 lakh per annum can apply for the scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will be awarded with Rs.10,000 each to continue their education. Few selected scholars may get up to Rs.20,000 scholarship as well.

Last Date to Apply: July 15. Apply online on http://www.b4s.in/TT/UBS9

