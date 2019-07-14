Latest jobs 2019 notifications: Apply Now

By | Published: 12:45 am 4:57 pm

Western Coalfields Limited

Posts: 99 Staff Nurse (Trainee)

Eligibility:

Candidates should have passed 10+2 and secured ‘A’ Grade Nursing diploma or relevant three years certificate course from a recognized board / institute by the government.

Selection: Written test and document verification. The selection will be based on a candidate’s relative performance in the written test.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can download the applications through the link http://www.westerncoal.in/sites/default/files/userfiles/STAFF%20NURSE%20NOTIFICATION-2019.pdf. Filled-in application form along with required documents, certificates and demand draft has to be sent by postal mode only to General Manager (P) IR Department, Western Coalfield Limited, Coal Estate, Civil Lines Nagpur-440001 (Maharastra). The post should the reach the address on or before July 17.

National Atmospheric Research Laboratory

Posts: 15 Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Eligibility: The applicants should be postgraduate degree holder in Physics/ Atmospheric Sciences/ Space Physics/ Meteorology (or) should have ME/ MTech or equivalent postgraduate degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering / Signal Processing / Remote Sensing / Optical Engineering / Photonics / Instrumentation. The post requires first class marks or equivalent grade pass in concerned qualification. The applicants should have qualified in CSIR UGC NET / GATE / JAM / JEST.

Selection: Test or interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply through link through http://jrfvacancy.narl.gov.in/Login.aspx?myWidth=1920&myHeight=1040. After submission, a printed copy of the online application duly signed along with self-attested copies of necessary certificates (including, age proof, qualifying degree, NET/ GATE/ JEST/ JAM certificate and caste certificate (if applicable)) should be sent to the Administrative Officer, National Atmospheric Research Laboratory, P.B.No. 123, S.V. University P.O, Tirupati -517502, Andhra Pradesh. The hard copy has to reach on or before July 29.

DRDO RAC

Posts: 40 Scientists

Eligibility:

The applicants should have secured at least first class bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology in concerned engineering discipline. A minimum 13 years of experience for Scientist ‘F’, 10 years for Scientist ‘E’, seven years for Scientist ‘D’ and three years for Scientist ‘C’ is required.

Selection: Personal interview

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://rac.gov.in/cgibin/2019/advt_135/ on or before July 19.

LMRC

Posts: 1 Director (Rolling Stock and Systems)

Eligibility: The post requires a bachelor’s degree in Electrical or Mechanical or Electronics and Communication Engineering with good academic record from a recognized university. The applicants should be holding a post in the pay scale of Rs.1,20,000-Rs.2,80,000 (Revised IDA) or in SA Grade Rs.1,44,200-Rs.2,18,200 in Pay Band 14 of the revised CDA. An applicant who is currently not working in any government or public sector, but having earlier similar experience in government or public sector are also eligible to apply. The minimum length of service required in the eligible scale will be two years as on July 1. An applicant from private sector with a minimum of 20 years’ experience at an executive level can also apply. An experience in modern rolling stock used in Rail Based Mass Transit System or railway/metro electrification with 25KV AC or 750V DC traction system or signalling and telecommunication of railway/metro projects is required.

Selection: Interview

How to apply: Eligible candidates can download the application form from the link https://lmrcl.com/media/recruitment/1560922328.pdf. Filled-in application should reach the office of ‘The Company Secretary, Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Administrative Building, Near Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Sthal, Vipin Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, UP 226010 by July 19.

BMRCL

Posts: 4

Name of the posts:

Executive Director: 1

Chief Engineer: 3

Eligibility:

The applicants should have a degree in Civil Engineering.

How to apply:

Eligible candidates can download the application form through the link http://english.bmrc.co.in/FileUploads/5b50cb_CareerFiles.pdf. Filled-in application form has to reach ‘General Manager (HR)/Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited. 3rd Floor, BMTC Complex, Shanthinagar, K.H. Road, Bangalore -560027’ by July 22.

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research

Posts: 200 Senior Research Fellowships (SRF) and Research Associateships (RA)

SRF: The applicants should possess MSc/ BE/ B.Tech or equivalent degree with at least 55 per cent marks besides one publication in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) Journal. The candidates should have completed at least two years research experience post MSc/ BE/ B.Tech as on the last date of application (or) the post requires MTech/ME or equivalent degree in engineering/ technology with at least 60 per cent marks. The candidates having BE/ B.Tech qualification or equivalent degree with at least 60 per cent marks and two years research experience as on the last date of application are also eligible to apply.

The applicants having MBBS/ BDS or equivalent qualification with at least 60 per cent marks and one year internship or BPharm/ BVSc/ BSc (Ag) or equivalent degree with at least 55 per cent marks and one publication in SCI Journal at least three years research experience as on the last date of application can also apply.

RA: A PhD/MD/MS/MDS (in medical science subject) or ME/ MTech/ MPharm/MVSc with three years R&D experience as on the last date of application, evidenced from fellowship or associateship or from date of registration of PhD is required. The candidate applying for Research Associateship must have at least one research publication in standard refereed journal as listed in Journal Citation Reports (JCR).

Selection: Shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://59.163.216.82:8080/srf/online/index.jsp. The filled in application along with the required documents should reach Scientist-In-Charge, EMR-I, Human Resource Development Group, CSIR Complex, Library Avenue, Pusa, New Delhi 110 012 by August 8.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

Posts: 2,370

Name of the posts:

Assistant Commissioner (Group-A): 5

Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) (Group-B): 430

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) (Group-B): 1,154

Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group-B): 564

Female Staff Nurse (Group B): 55

Legal Assistant (Group C): 1

Catering Assistant (Group C): 26

Lower Division Clerk (Group C): 135

Eligibility:

Assistant Commissioner: The applicants should possess a master’s degree in Humanities/ Science/ Commerce. The candidates should be holding analogous post or post of Principal in the Level -12 (Rs.78,800- Rs.2,09,200) in the Pay Matrix or at least five years of experience in the Level 10 (Rs.56,100-Rs.1,77,500) and above in the Educational Planning and Administration in any Government/ Semi Government/ Autonomous Organization.

Post Graduate Teachers: The post requires two year integrated post graduate course from Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate or master degree from a recognized university with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate in concerned subjects.

Trained Graduate Teachers: A four-year integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT with at least 50 per cent marks in the concerned subject as well as in the aggregate or bachelor’s honours degree with at least 50 per cent marks in concerned subject/ combination of subjects and also in aggregate. The applicants should have studied requisite subject(s) for at least two years in the three year degree course. Candidates having bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with at least 50 per cent marks in the concerned subject/ combination of subjects and also in aggregate can also apply provided such applicants should have studied requisite subjects in all three years of degree course.

Miscellaneous Category of Teachers: A university degree with B.Ed. degree/diploma in concerned subjects is essential.

Female Staff Nurse: The applicants should have passed class XII or equivalent and Grade ‘A’ (three year) Diploma/ Certificate in Nursing from recognized Institution. Candidates having BSc (Nursing) from a recognised university/ institution are also eligible to apply. The post requires registration with Indian/ State Nursing Council and practical experience of two years in Hospital/Clinic.

Legal Assistant: A degree in Law.

Catering Assistant: The applicants should have passed class X and three-year diploma in Catering or equivalent from an institution recognized by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India/State Government or pass in class XII from CBSE with Hotel Management and Catering as vocational subject and should have at least one year experience in catering, or pass in class XII or equivalent and one year diploma in catering or equivalent from a recognized Institution with three years of experience in catering in reputed institution/hotels, or trade proficiency certificate in Catering with a minimum of 10 years of service in Defence Services of regular establishment (for Ex-Servicemen only) is required.

Lower Division Clerk: The applicants should possess class XII certificate from a recognized Board with 50 per cent marks and should have typing skill with minimum speed of 30 words per minute in English or 25 words per minute in Hindi correspond to 10500 KDPH as on average of five key depressions for each word. The candidates who have passed class XII from CBSE/State Government with secretarial practices and office management as vocational subjects are also eligible to apply.

Selection: Shortlisted candidates will be called for written examination / computer based test, and interview.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through www.nvsrecruitment2019.org on or before August 8.

