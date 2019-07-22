Latest jobs 2019 notifications: Apply Now

By | Published: 12:52 am 5:22 pm

IOCL Haldia Refinery

Posts: 130

Name of the posts:

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production): 74

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U): 26

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV: 3

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV: 17

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV: 3

Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV: 3

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety): 4

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production): A three year Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery & Petrochemical Engineering or BSc (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) with minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate for General, EWS& OBC candidates and 45 per cent in case of SC/ST candidates is required for the post along with minimum one year post qualification experience.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U): Candidates with three year diploma in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering, and a certificate in Boiler Competency are eligible to apply. For candidates possessing diploma/ matric with ITI (Fitter) and holding Boiler Competency certificate or BSc with Boiler Apprenticeship, no further experience would be required. Minimum one year post qualification is essential for diploma candidates.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV: A three year diploma in Electrical Engineering with minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates and 45 per cent in case of SC/ST/PwBD. The post requires minimum one year post qualification experience.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV: The applicants should possess a three year diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate for General, EWS& OBC candidates & 45 per cent in case of SC/ST/PwBD or matric with ITI in Fitter trade with pass class. One year post qualification experience is required.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV: Candidates having a three year diploma in Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Electronics/ Instrumentation & Control Engineering with minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC candidates, and 45 per cent in case of SC/ST/PwBD with minimum one year post qualification experience can apply.

Junior Quality Control Analyst-IV: The post requires BSc degree with Physics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry and Mathematics. Candidates should have minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC categories, and 45 per cent in case of SC/ST/PwBD. A minimum one year post qualification experience is essential.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety): Matric plus Sub-Officers’ course from NFSC-Nagpur or equivalent (regular course) with Heavy Vehicle Driving License, and minimum one year post qualification experience in relevant field.

Selection: Written test and skill/ proficiency/ physical test.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.iocrefrecruit.in/iocrefrecruit/main.aspx?adv=68 on or before July 23.

School of Planning and Architecture

Posts: 45

Name of the posts:

Section Officer: 1

Personal Assistant: 7

Senior Assistant: 2

Assistant: 2

Stenographer: 5

Junior Assistant: 16

Hindi Typist: 1

Eligibility:

Section Officer: Candidates should have post-graduation in Commerce / Arts or equivalent examination with five years of experience.

Personal Assistant: Bachelor’s degree holders from a recognized University/ Board with shorthand speed of 100 words per minute, and typewriting speed of 40 words per minute in English, and five years of experience in an established / reputed office can apply.

Senior Assistant: The applicant should have bachelor’s degree with five years of experience in Accounts/Establishment Maintenance and/ or Purchase/ and/or Stores etc. in a well-established / reputed office.

Assistant: The post requires senior secondary examination or its equivalent qualification. Typewriting speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi which will be taken on computer (correspond to 10500 KDPH in English or 9000 KDPH on an average of 5 depressions for each word). Candidates should minimum five years of experience in clerical job in a reputed office.

Stenographer: A degree holder in Arts or Science or Commerce with shorthand speed of 80 words per minute, typewriting speed of 40 words per minute in English and five years of experience in an established/ reputed office can apply.

Junior Assistant: Candidates having senior secondary exam with typewriting speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer (35/30 words per minute correspond to 10500/9000 key depression per hour on an average of five key depressions for each word) are eligible to apply.

Hindi Typist: Senior secondary examination with Hindi as one of the subject or equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Board is required. Candidates should have typewriting speed of 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer (30 words per minute correspond to 9000 key depression per hour on an average of five key depressions for each word).

Selection: Written test

How to apply: Eligible candidates can download the application form from the link http://spa.ac.in/User_Panel/UserView.aspx?TypeID=1297. Filled in application forms should reach the Registrar, School of Planning and Architecture, 4, Block-B, Indraprastha Estate, New Delhi-110002, by July 29.

Saugor Cantonment Board

Posts: 16

Name of the posts:

Pump Attendant: 1

Sanitary Inspector: 1

Assistant Master / Middle School Teacher: 12

Peon: 2

Eligibility:

Pump Attendant: The post requires higher secondary pass from a government recognized board and ITI certificate for Electrician / Wireman.

Sanitary Inspector: The applicants should possess higher secondary certificate from government recognized board and diploma in Sanitary Inspector from government recognized institutions.

Assistant Master / Middle School Teacher: Bachelor’s degree holder from any recognized university / college and Bachelor of Education (BEd) holder from any government recognized university / college can apply.

Peon: Candidates should have passed a minimum class VIII. Knowledge of English and Hindi (reading and writing) is essential.

Selection: Written test and skill test.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://www.mponline.gov.in/portal/. The last date to apply is July 29.

IPRCL

Posts; 21

Name of the posts:

Junior Engineer (Sig): 1

Signal Maintainer Gr.l: 2

Signal Maintainer Gr. Ill: 2

Helpers: 4

Junior Clerk: 1

Eligibility:

JE (Sig): A degree or diploma in Electrical or Electronics or Telecommunication Engineering or BSc in Physics is required. The applicant should have at least three years of experience in signalling work in railway/ railway PSUs/government companies.

Signal Maintainer Grade I: The applicants should have at least 10 years’ experience in signal department of railways/railway PSUs/ government companies. Of the total experience, the applicant should have worked at least three years as Signal Maintainer Gr-l/ Master craftsman (Signal) or retired as Signal Maintainer Gr-l / Master craftsman (Signal) from railways. Candidates retired from Southern railway will be preferred.

Signal Maintainer Grade III: The candidates should have worked for at least three years’ experience in signalling work in railway/ railway PSUs/ government companies in the field of railway/ private companies operating in the field of Rlys. A retired signal maintainer from railway will be preferred.

Helpers: The applicants should be SSC pass with ITI electrician trade. Candidates having experience in railway signalling work will be preferred.

Junior Clerk: A graduation in any discipline is required for the post. Preference will be given to candidates having diploma in in Material Management along with minimum five years’ experience as clerk. The applicants should have working knowledge of MS-Office. Candidates with experience in store keeping will be preferred.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can download the application forms from the link http://iprcl.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/Application_Format_and_Company_Profile_&_General_Conditions.pdf. Filled-in application along with latest CV, photograph, educational qualification certificates, experience certificates, Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs / APARs) has to reach the Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd., 4th Floor, Nirman Bhavan, Mumbai Port Trust Building, M.P. Road, Mazgaon (East) , Mumbai – 400010 on or before July 26.

South Indian Bank

Posts: 12 Probationary Legal Officers

Eligibility:

The applicants should have passed in class X, class XII and graduation in law with minimum 60 per cent marks under regular course. Candidates with experience at Bar Council or other Banks/ FIs as Legal Officers will be given preference.

Selection: Online test and personal interview.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through South Indian Bank Careers official website. The last date to apply is July 28. For any queries contact on toll free customer care number 1800-425-1809/ 1800-102-9408 or mail at [email protected]

Scholarships

GEV Memorial Merit Scholarship

Description: Dr. Goolam E. Vahanvati Scholarship Fund is providing scholarships to students pursuing law degree courses across the nation to study at premier law institutions. The scholarship programme will provide students a chance to be mentored by elite judiciary communities of India.

Eligibility: Indian students pursuing LLB/LLM courses in any year of their course curriculum, at premier law institutions of India can apply for the scholarship. Students who have cleared CLAT, LSAT-India, AILET, or any other law entrance exam in 2019 can also apply. Applicants’ family income should not be more than Rs.10 lakh per annum. Every applicant should have scored at least 60 per cent in class X and XII exams.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will be awarded a scholarship sum of Rs.50,000 to Rs.2 lakh per year to pay for academic expenses. Scholars would also receive training and mentorship.

Last Date to Apply: July 31.

Application: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/GMM2

31st All India Essay Contest

Description: Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India is inviting enthusiastic science students to submit their entries for the essay competition and stand a chance to get cash awards and national level recognition. The essay aims to highlight scientific developments and achievements in the field of nuclear technology, through the talents of students.

Eligibility: Any student who is pursuing a full-time undergraduate (UG) programme in any discipline at any recognised institution in India can apply for the contest.

Prizes & Rewards: Winning entries of the contest will get cash awards from Rs.15,000 to Rs.25,000 each. Consolation prizes of RS.7,000 will also be awarded to worthy entries. Students will also get AC Train fare and accommodation benefits for attending the oral representation/felicitation at BARC, Mumbai.

Last Date to Apply: August 2.

Application: Apply offline only

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/AIE1

