Latest jobs 2019 notifications: Apply Now

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Name of the posts:

Trade Apprentice (ITI): 64

Trade Apprentice (Accountant): 47

Technician Apprentice (Diploma): 228

Eligibility:

Accountant Apprentice: The applicants should possess any graduate degree.

Technician Apprentice: Candidates should have three years regular / sandwich course of diploma in concerned engineering discipline.

Trade Apprentice: Matric with two years ITI in select trades is essential.

Selection process: Candidates will be selected based on written test and personal interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.iocl.com/PeopleCareers/job.aspx. The last date to apply is March 7.

Steel Authority of India Limited

Posts: 153

Name of the posts:

Overman: 19

Mining Sirdar: 52

Surveyor: 1

Eligibility:

Overman: Matriculation with three years diploma in Mining Engineering with 50 per cent aggregate marks (40 per cent aggregate marks for SC / ST / Departmental candidates) with Overmanship Certificate of Competency from DGMS, along with valid Gas Testing & First Aid Certificate. The post requires minimum one year post qualification experience.

Mining Sirdar: Candidates with matriculation with valid Mining Sirdar’s Certificate of Competency from DGMS under CMR (for Coal Mines), along with valid Gas Testing & First-Aid Certificate along with minimum one year post qualification experience are eligible to apply.

Surveyor: The post requires matriculation with three years full time diploma in Mining and Mine’s Survey from a Government recognised Institute with minimum 50 per cennt aggregate marks (40 per cent aggregate marks for SC/ST/Departmental candidates) with Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency and minimum one year post qualification experience.

Selection: Written test and skill test/ trade test.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.sailcareers.com/job-openings/?type=all_jobs. The last date to apply is March 10.

High Court of Delhi

Posts: 57 Senior Personal Assistant

Eligibility: Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university and having speed of not less than 110 w.p.m. in Shorthand (English) and 40 w.p.m. in Typewriting (English) on Computer with good working knowledge of Computer.

Selection: Preliminary examination (OMR based objective type), main (descriptive) examination and interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://applycareer.co.in/dhc/SPA2019/. The last date to apply is March 7.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL)

Posts: 12

Name of the posts:

General Manager (Finance): 1

Deputy General Manager (Accounts): 1

Executive Assistant to ED (Planning): 1

Accounts Officer/ Asst. Manager (Finance): 1

Deputy Engineer (Civil): 1

Community Development Assistant: 1

Surveyor: 4

Senior Assistant to Company Secretary: 1

Junior Assistant (IT): 1

Eligibility:

General Manager (Finance): Full time graduate preferably a CA (Member of the institute of Chartered Accountants of India) or I.C.W.A (Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India) and minimum nine years of experience is required.

Deputy General Manager (Accounts): Full time graduate preferably a CA (Member of the institute of Chartered Accountants of India) or I.C.W.A (Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India) and minimum nine years post qualification experience is must.

Executive Assistant to ED (Planning): The applicants should have full time degree in Engineering / Planning and minimum seven years of post-qualification experience.

Accounts Officer/ Asst. Manager (Finance): A full-time degree in Commerce with minimum 10 years post qualification experience or full-time graduate preferably a CA (Member of the institute of Chartered Accountants of India) or I.C.W.A (Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India) is required. The applicants should have minimum five years of post-qualification experience.

Deputy Engineer (Civil): The applicants should have a full time degree in Civil Engineering with minimum 5 years post-qualification experience.

Community Development Assistant: A full-time master’s degree in Social Work with minimum 8 years of post-qualification work experience is required.

Surveyor: Candidate should have passed Secondary School Certificate Examination of Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board and should have passed “Surveyor” course conducted by the Government approved Industrial Training Institute or its equivalent institute and should possess MS-CIT certificate & Auto CAD certificate. The post requires a minimum three years of experience.

Senior Assistant to Company Secretary: The applicants should be full-time graduate in Commerce with minimum 60 per cent marks. A full-time diploma course with working knowledge of computers and having proficiency in MS-Office etc is also required besides minimum five years of post-qualification experience is required.

Junior Assistant (IT): A full-time graduate with one year diploma/ certification course in Information Technology from Government/ Private Institute is essential. Minimum four years of working experience is required.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.mmrcl.com/en/user/register. The last date to apply is March 13.

Kutch Railway Company Limited

Posts: 1 Managing Director

Eligibility:

Graduates in any discipline with a total experience of 20 years in Railways or related industry are required. The applicant should have relevant experience in project management/ project development/ project operation and maintenance of Railway systems/ marketing/financial management and profit centre approach/ cost control. Candidates having post graduate qualifications in technical/management disciplines with experience in managing the affairs of SPVs/ Companies/JVs on PPP mode concerned with the following functions in Railway, i.e., Railway Planning and Construction, Financing, Marketing and Commercial, and Operation & Maintenance may be given preference.

Selection: Interview.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can download the application form through the link http://www.kutchrail.org/pdf/APPLICATIONFORMFORMDPOST2018.pdf. Filled in applications must reach to “Company Secretary, Kutch Railway Company Limited 2nd Floor, Indra Palace Building, H-Block Connaught Circus, New Delhi – 110001 Phone: 011-23724141, 23724142, 23724143, 23724144” latest by March 14.

Scholarships

Talent Based

Scholarship: Project Oriented Biology Education (POBE) 2019

Description: Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research is inviting applications from the first year B.Sc. students from any science stream for this summer program. A diploma in Biology will be awarded upon the successful completion of three summer programs of 6-8 weeks.

Eligibility: First year students of B.Sc. programme from any science stream can apply for this summer project.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs.10,000 p.m. will be given as fellowship amount. Applicants who complete POBE programme with outstanding performance will be eligible for admission to the MS-PhD programme of the Centre subject to satisfactory performance in the interview.

Last Date to apply: March 8

Application:Applications can be made offline only via post.

Merit Based

Scholarship: National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2019

Description: Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences, Mumbai and National Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhubaneswar is conducting a national test to provide young researchers a chance to enroll with these institutions and train for carrying out exemplary scientific research with annual scholarships and grants.

Eligibility: Students born on or after August 1, 1999 may apply with age relaxation of five years for SC, ST, Physically Disabled (PD) candidates. General students with minimum 60 per cent marks and Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes candidates and for Persons with Disability, with minimum 55 per cent in Class XII examination from any recognized Board in India are eligible for scholarships if they secure a merit ranking in NEST Exam.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs.60,000 p.a. will be given and RS.20,000 p.a. for summer internship and top performers will appear directly for the interview at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) training school.

Last Date to apply: March 11

Application: Online applications are accepted.

Merit-cum-Mean Based

Scholarship: Bhajan Lal Scholarship 2019

Description: Bhajan Global Impact Foundation providing full or partial scholarships and support to students pursuing an MSc, MPhil or PhD in disciplines related to the environment in both Indian as well as foreign universities

Eligibility: The applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Environment or related subjects or having an offer of admission at a recognized university in India or abroad in a discipline related like Environmental Management, Economics, Natural Resource Management, Environmental Policy and Management, Sustainable Development, Environmental Policy and Justice, Environmental Law and Ethics, Environmental Finance, History, Environmental Chemistry, Toxicology, etc.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected students will receive full or partial tuition fee, living expenses, travel and research expense

Last Date to apply: March 31

Application: Online applications can be made

Merit Based

Scholarship:University of Essex Merit Scholarship for September 2019

Description: UK based University of Essex is offering scholarships in its various under graduation and postgraduation programmes and are seeking applications from the students of India with academic excellence.

Eligibility: For under graduation programme, the applicant must have at least 80 per cent in Class XII with 6.0 band in each component of IELTS, and for the postgraduation programme, 55 per cent is must in their graduation degree and overall 6.5 band in IELTS with 6.0 band in each component. Requirement of IELTS is waived off for the applicants with 75 per cent in the subject of English language in Class XII.

Prizes & Rewards: Undergraduate students will bag GBP 3000 and postgraduates may get up to GBP 5000 as scholarship. Postgraduates students are also offered an optional internship of up to a year.

Last Date to Apply: March 31

Application: Online applications are accepted.

