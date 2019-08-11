Latest jobs 2019 notifications: Apply Now

By | Published: 12:48 am 5:19 pm

Bank of Maharashtra

Posts: 46

Name of the posts:

Law Officers: 25

Security Officers: 12

Fire Officer: 1

Manager Costing: 1

Economist II: 1

Economist IV: 1

Information System (IS) Auditors: 5

Law Officers: A bachelor’s degree in Law recognized by the Bar Council of India with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters/years is required. For SC/ST and PWD candidates, minimum required marks will be 50 per cent in bachelor’s degree in Law in the aggregate of all semesters/years. The candidates must have at least five years of experience as an advocate or as a law officer in the legal department of a bank/ financial institution/ statutory corporation/ company and/or legal associate/ legal consultant in an advocate’s or solicitor’s office or in the legal department of central / state government or as teacher in law in a Law College/university. However, preference will be given to the candidates having experience as a law officer in the legal department of a nationalized bank/ financial institution. The candidate should have worked in bank for one year as law officer.

Security Officers: The applicants should possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from recognized university. The candidate should have put in minimum five years of service in the Armed Forces / Paramilitary Forces as a commissioned officer or equivalent in the rank of Captain or above. At the time of retirement, the candidate should have with exemplary character and the same should be mentioned in the discharge book.

Fire Officer: The post requires either BE in Fire from NFSC or grade 1 from India/ UK or station officer course from NFSC or sub officer course from NFSC or BE in Fire from University Grants Commission affiliated universities. A minimum three years of experience is required in case the applicant has done station officer course from NFSC.

Manager Costing: The applicant must have ICWA / MA in Economics with two years of post-qualification experience in banks/ financial institutions as an economist.

Economist Scale-II: A master’s degree in economics with two years post qualification experience in banks/ financial institutions as economist can apply.

Economist Scale-IV: Candidates having MA in Economics are eligible to apply. However, preference will be given applicants having PhD in Economics. The post requires six years of experience in banks/ financial institutions as an economist.

Information System (IS) Auditors-Officers: The applicants should possess BTech/ BE in Computer Science/IT/MCA / MCS / MSc in Electronics/Computer Science degree with minimum 55 per cent marks in aggregate. A chartered accountant with minimum 55 per cent marks in aggregate are also eligible to apply. Such candidates should have conducted information system audit of systems such as core banking solution, EFT switch, internet banking, mobile banking, DC/DR sites including vulnerability assessment & penetration testing etc. in at least one commercial bank/public sector organization / statutory body during the last three years. The post requires a minimum three years of experience in conducting Information Systems (IS) Audit including VA & PT.

Selection: Shortlisting and personal interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the website www.bankofmaharashtra.in. The last date to apply is August 19.

North Central Railway

Posts: 8

Name of the posts:

Group ‘C’: 2

Erstwhile Group ‘D’: 6

Group ‘C’: For grade pay 1,900 (Pay Matrix Level 2), candidates should have minimum qualification of intermediate or equivalent examination with 50 per cent mars in aggregate from any recognized board/university. The condition of 50 per cent marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen. For technical posts, candidate should be passed out Act Apprenticeship/ITI. Certificate of Act Apprenticeship/ITI must be approved by SCVT/NCVT.

Erstwhile Group ‘D’: For grade pay 1,800 (Pay Matrix Level 1), candidates should have minimum qualification of class X or ITI or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board.

Minimum Scouts & Guides qualification: The candidate should possess the following certificates in support of his/her Scouts & Guides qualification. A President’s Scout/ Guide/ Ranger/ Rover or Himalayan Wood Badge (HWB) Holder in any section, should have been an active member of a Scouts organization for at least five years. The applicants should have attended two events at national level or all India Railways’ level and two events at state level.

Selection: Written test, scouting skill assessment and marks on certificates.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://empfrm.com/rrc/. The last date to apply is August 19.

JNU

Posts: 271 faculty / teaching posts

A master’s degree with 55 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in a concerned/ relevant/ allied subject from an Indian university or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university is required for the post. The applicants should have a good academic record with a PhD degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines. For professor posts, 10 years of experience in teaching or research is required and eight years of experience for associate professor posts while no experience is necessary for assistant professor posts.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://jnurc60.fdsrecruit.com/. The last date to apply is August 19.

Eastern Naval Command, Naval Base, Visakhapatnam

Posts: 104 Civilian Motor Drivers

Eligibility: The applicant must have a driving license for heavy vehicles and motor cycles. One year of practical experience in Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMVs) driving is required.

Selection: Short listing of applications, written examination and document verification.

How to apply: An application in prescribed format along with latest passport size colour photographs should reach the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief {for SO(CRC)}, Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, Utility Complex, 2nd Floor, Naval Base, Visakhapatnam-530014 (Andhra Pradesh) by registered or speed post on or before August 16.

Scholarships

Dr BR & CR Shetty Scholarship

Scholarship: Dr BR & CR Shetty Scholarship for Academic Excellence

Description: Dr. BR and CR Shetty Foundation has announced financial assistance programme open for allied medical programmes like Perfusion Technology, Radio Therapy, Nursing, Dialysis, Anaesthesia Technology, Renal Dialysis Technology, Imaging Technology, Physiotherapy, ANM, X-ray Technology, etc. to students of first and second year BSc and first year diploma courses.

Eligibility: The applicant must be a domicile of Udupi, Karnataka with a minimum 60 per cent score in PUC exam and family income of not more than Rs.4 lakh. Special preference will be given to differently abled, single parent, applicants having more than one sibling, family members with a terminal illness like Cancer, HIV, Endosulphan poisoning and wards of Beedi workers.

Prizes & Rewards: Fellows will be aided with Rs.60,000 for a year.

Last Date to Apply: August 15.

Application Mode: Applications can be made online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/DB1

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam IGNITE Awards

Scholarship: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam IGNITE Awards 2019

Description: National Innovation Foundation (NIF) is organising this year’s Dr A P J Abdul Kalam IGNITE Awards to encourage innovative ideas and creativity among young school children. Students submitting best technical ideas will get various benefits towards converting their ideas into market feasible models.

Eligibility: All students up to the age of 17 years, studying in classes up to class XII (HSE or equivalent) may apply for this contest.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected ideas will get the chance to travel free of cost to Ahmedabad for showcasing their idea at a national event. These ideas will also get appropriate funding, mentorship, patent-filing, and other support for practical applications.

Last Date to Apply: August 31.

Application: Apply in both online and offline mode

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/DAP16

MAITS 2019

Scholarship: Mahindra All India Talent Scholarship (MAITS) 2019

Description: Students, from the lower income group families, who aspire to do a job-oriented diploma course from Government polytechnic colleges are invited by K.C. Mahindra Education Trust to apply for the scholarship and attain financial assistance.

Eligibility: Students, who have passed Class X, XII or equivalent and have enrolled into first year diploma studies, in a government or recognised polytechnic institute, are eligible.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will be given cash prize of Rs.10,000 per annum for three years.

Last Date to Apply: August 22.

Application: Interested candidate can make an online application.

Short Source URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/MAI6

SAIL Caller Tune Competition

Scholarship: SAIL Caller Tune Competition 2019

Description: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited creative young minds to submit entries of an appropriate ‘Caller Tune’ for the organisation and win exciting prizes.

Eligibility: The competition is open to all the Indian citizens above 14 years of age.

Prizes & Rewards: The best entry of caller tune in either Hindi or English language will be awarded with a cash reward of Rs.25,000.

Last Date to Apply: August 21.

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/SMV1

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .