Latest jobs 2019 notifications: Apply Now

SAIL, Bokaro

Posts: 8

Name of the posts:

Deputy Manager (Electrical): 6

Deputy Manager (Mechanical): 2

Eligibility: Candidates with engineering degree in electrical/electronics/ mechanical with a minimum of 65 per cent of marks and seven years of work experience are eligible to apply.

Physical standards: Height – 155 cms for male, 143 cms for female; weight – 45 Kgs for male, 35 Kgs for female.

Selection: Written test and interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.sailcareers.com/company/bokaro-steel-plant/. The last date to apply is August 20.

AIIMS, New Delhi

Posts: 503 Nursing Officer

Eligibility: The applicants should have a BSc (Hons.) Nursing or BSc Nursing or BSc (Post Certificate) or Post basic BSc Nursing or diploma in General Nursing Midwifery with two years of experience. Registration as Nurse and Midwife with state / Indian Nursing Council is a must.

Selection: Written test

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://nursingofficer.aiimsexams.org/?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1 on or before August 21.

PGIMER

Posts: 852 Nursing Officer

Eligibility:

Candidates having BSc degree (Hons) in Nursing or regular course in BSc Nursing or Post Basic BSc Nursing qualification are eligible to apply. Registration as a Nurse or Nurse and mid-wife (RN or RN&RM) from State Nursing Council is a must besides one year experience in minimum fifty bedded hospital after acquiring educational qualification.

Selection: online written examination.

Eligibility: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://nursingofficer.aiimsexams.org/?AspxAutoDetectCookieSupport=1. The last date to apply is August 21.

Air India Engineering Services Ltd

Posts: 355

Name of the posts:

Skilled Tradesmen – Fitter & Sheet Metal, painter, Tailor/Upholstery, X-ray/NDT, Welder, Machinist, Electroplating, Plant Electrical & Plant Mechanical: 34

Skilled Tradesmen-Fitter & Sheet Metal, painter, Tailor/Upholstery, X-ray/NDT, Welder/Machinist & Fiberglass (Carpenter): 24

Air Craft Technicians-(A&C) Trades: 40

Skilled Tradesmen-Fitter & Sheet Metal, painter, Tailor/Upholstery & Fiberglass (Carpenter): 17

Air Craft Technicians-(A&C) & (Avionics) Trades: 55

Skilled Tradesmen Fitter & Sheet Metal, painter, Tailor/Upholstery, X-ray/NOT& Draughtsman (Mech.): 80

Air Craft Technicians – (A&C) & (Avionics) Trades: 105

Eligibility:

Skilled Tradesmen: The post requires ITI in concerned trade or BSc Physics or diploma with two years of experience in relevant trade or one year experience in Aviation.

Air Craft Technicians: Candidates should have AME diploma or certificate in Aircraft Maintenance engineering (2 or 3 years) with 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates). The applicants should be from DGCA approved AME Training Institutes.

Diploma holders in engineering (three years) in concerned discipline or equivalent with 60 per cent marks or equivalent grade (55 per cent or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates) are also eligible to apply provided they have a minimum one year aviation experience in aircraft maintenance.

Selection: Walk-in-interviews from August 26 to September 27 at New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

How to apply: Candidates go through the detailed instructions on walk-ins, venues and other details on the link http://www.airindia.in/writereaddata/Portal/career/808_1_Revised-Notification-for-Aircraft-Tech-and-Skilled-tradesmen.pdf.

South Central Railway

Posts: 21 Group C Posts under Sports Quota – 21

Eligibility: A minimum pass in class X or equivalent with ITI for grade pay 71,900 (ITI is essential for considering in technical trades). For other categories in grade Pay 72000/1900 is class XII or intermediate or equivalent examination.

Minimum sports norms for sports recruitment:

The applicant should have represented country in any of the category-B Championships or events. The candidates who got at least 3rd position in any of the category-C Championships or events or at least 3rd position in senior/ youth/ junior national championships or at least 3rd position in national games organized under aegis of Indian Olympic Association or at least 3rd position in all India inter university championship organized under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities or 1st position in Federation Cup Championships (Senior Category) can apply.

How to apply: Application format can be downloaded through the link https://drive.google.com/file/d/1quyYp3qsYMthm7tPj5kQp2gB783NT8dc/edit. Filled in applications should be sent by post (business / registered) to the Assistant Personnel Officer (Recruitment), Room No. 416, Office of the Chief Personnel Officer, 4th Floor, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad – 500 025, Telangana, The applications should reach the address on or before August 26.

Scholarships

Senior and Intermediate Fellowships

Scholarship: Senior and Intermediate Fellowships in Biomedical Research 2019

Description: The Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance is providing an opportunity to basic science or veterinary researchers for securing senior and intermediate fellowship positions and become a part of cutting-edge research in the field of biomedical science. The programme provides fellowship benefits for conducting research and opportunities for international funding.

Eligibility: Indian basic science/veterinary researchers who have research experience of four to 15 years post PhD can apply for the fellowship

Prizes & Rewards: Selected fellows will be provided with appropriate salary benefits, research funds and opportunities of international collaborations for research purposes for five years of the programme.

Last Date to Apply: August 22, 2019

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/SIF12

ACBR Junior Research Fellowship

Scholarship: ACBR Junior Research Fellowship, University of Delhi 2019

Description: Dr B.R. Ambedkar Centre for Biomedical Research (ACBR) is providing students of medical sciences an opportunity to undertake doctoral research in the field of ‘Drug Resistance Development’ as junior research fellows while availing fellowship benefits with its seven month fellowship programme.

Eligibility: Students who have MSc degree in selected fields of science with minimum 55 per cent of marks or equivalent to CGPA grade, and qualified in CSIR/UGC/NET or GATE can apply for the fellowship if they are below 28 years of age.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected fellows will be provided with a monthly stipend of Rs.25,000 for seven months.

Last Date to Apply: August 23.

Application: Apply online only.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/ACB1

Danish Government Scholarship

Scholarship: Danish Government Scholarship 2019

Description: The Ministry of Higher Education and Science is providing Indian students with an opportunity to pursue higher education in engineering at the University of Southern Denmark (SDU) with scholarships to cover academic and monthly expenses. The scholarship helps Indian students to get an overseas exposure while availing financial assistance for higher education.

Eligibility: Indian students applying for MSc in engineering programmes in Sonderborg for Mechatronics, Innovation and Business Electronics specialization can apply for the scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will be provided with full tuition fee waiver and a monthly grant of DKK 3,000 (before taxes) to cover living expenses.

Last Date to Apply: September 1.

Application: Online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/DGS2

DRDO Scholarship

Scholarship: DRDO Scholarship Scheme for Girls 2019

Description: Defence Research and Development Organization, government of India is providing financial assistance to girl students for encouraging them towards continuing their higher education in the field of science and technology.

Eligibility: Indian girl/women students pursuing UG/PG courses (B.E./ B. Tech./B.Sc Engg. or ME/M.TECH / M.Sc Engg.) can apply. UG applicants need to have a valid JEE (Main) score, while PG applicants must have scored minimum 6.75 CGPA/CPI in graduation and must have a valid GATE score.

Prizes & Rewards: Twenty selected UG scholars would receive Rs.1.2 lakh per annum or academic fees for maximum four years while, 10 selected PG scholars would receive Rs.1.86 lakh per annum or academic fee whichever is lower for the duration of two years.

Last Date to Apply: September 10.

Application: Online applications only.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/DRDO

