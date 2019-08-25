Latest jobs 2019 notifications: Apply Now

By | Published: 12:50 am 12:29 pm

SSC

Posts: 1,353 Assistants, Attendants, Steno, Instructor, DEO, Junior Engineer

Eligibility: Some Group C posts requires pass in matriculation or higher second examination (10+2) and for a few other posts, graduation and above qualification from a recognized university or institute is a must.

Selection: Computer based examination and documents verification.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/SelectionPostDetails. The last date to apply is August 31.

DRDO

Posts: 290

Name of the posts:

Scientist ‘B’ in DRDO: 270

Scientist ‘B’ in DST: 6

Scientist / Engineer ‘B’ in ADA, Bengaluru: 10

Executive Engineer in GAETEC, Hyderabad: 4

Eligibility: The post requires first class BE or BTech either in ECE, Mechanical, Computer Science, Chemical, Electrical, Aeronautical, Civil, Instrumentation, Textile, and Production or Industrial Production.

Candidates having a master’s degree in any science disciplines-Food Science, Geology, Material Science, Metallurgy, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry are also eligible to apply.

Selection:

Part I posts: Recruitment is based on valid GATE 2017 / GATE 2018 / GATE 2019 scores. A descriptive examination will also be conducted.

Part II posts: Recruitment is based on valid GATE 2017 / GATE 2018 / GATE 2019 scores followed by an interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://rac.gov.in/cgibin/2019/advt_136/. The last date to apply is August 31.

Indian Coast Guard

Posts: Various Navik (General Duty)

Eligibility:

The applicants should have passed Class XII with Mathematics and Physics subjects from an education board recognized by central or state government with minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks.

Selection: Written examination, physical fitness test and medical examination.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the website www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in on or before September 1.

Border Roads Organisation

Posts: 337

Name of the posts:

Draughtsman: 40

Supervisor Stores: 37

Hindi Typist: 22

Radio Mechanical: 2

Lab Assistant: 1

Welder: 15

Multi Skilled Worker (Mason): 215

Multi Skilled Worker (Mess Waiter): 5

Draughtsman: Candidates having passed Class XII with science subjects from a recognized board and should hold a two-year certificate in architecture or draughtmanship or equivalent from a recognised institute. Candidates possessing a two-year national certificate for draughtsman in civil from recognized institute and having one year practical experience in the trade are also eligible to apply.

Supervisor Stores: A degree or equivalent from a recognized university and certificate in Material Management or Inventory Control or Stores Keeping from a recognised institution is a must. Candidates possessing two years of experience in handling of engineering stores in central or state government departments or establishment can also apply. Candidates having Class-I course for store-man technical as laid down in Defence Service Regulations are also eligible to register.

Hindi Typist: The applicants should have passed Class XII or equivalent from a recognised board. The post requires a typing speed 30 word per minute in Hindi on computer.

Welder: Candidates having matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board and Welder (Electrical and Gas) certificate or equivalent from Industrial Training Institute can apply.

Candidates with Defence Trade Certificate from an Army Institute or similar establishment of Defense or equivalent and having one year experience as welder from Army workshop are also eligible.

Applicants who have passed Class-2 course for Welder as laid down in Defence Service Regulations can also apply.

Multi Skilled Worker (Mess Waiter): A Class X pass or equivalent from a recognised board is necessary for the post. The candidates should qualify in proficiency test in the trade besides in physical tests as per Border Roads Organisation guidelines.

Multi Skilled Worker (Mason): Candidates possessing matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board and a certificate in Building construction/ Bricks Mason from Industrial Training Institute / Industrial Trade Certificate / National Council for Training in the Vocational Trades / State Council for Vocational Training can apply. Candidates who have certificate Class II for Mason as laid down in Defence Service Regulations are also eligible for the post.

Selection: Physical efficiency test, practical or trade test and written examination.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply in English or Hindi in a prescribed application format. The filled in application should reach the Commandant GREF Centre, Dighi camp, Pune-411 015 on or before September 16.

Scholarship

Pearson MePro programme

Scholarship: Pearson MePro English Scholar Programme

2019

Description: A unique scholarship programme to encourage Indian students and professionals for upgrading their professional English reading, writing, speaking abilities and further enhancing their career prospects. The scholarship is provided to top performers of the English language proficiency programme.

Eligibility: Indian students and professionals between the age of 18 years and 35 years, who enroll themselves in MePro English Programme and cross 8 GSE Levels, are eligible for the scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs.10,000 scholarship will be awarded to top learners.

Last Date to Apply: August 31.

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/PMES01

International short story contest

Scholarship: International Short Story Contest for School Children 2019

Description: Kids World Fun is providing a chance to young writers for showcasing their fiction writing talent on an international platform with the competition. The contest is aimed at recognising unique talented students and awarding their talent.

Eligibility: Students from age group 7 to 16 years can submit their entries under various age separated categories.

Prizes & Rewards: Nine selected best entries will be provided contest prize money of up to USD 100 along with a chance to have their creation published on the international online platform.

Last Date to Apply: September 15.

Application: Submit online entries

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/ISS13

Simon Lee Foundation scholarship

Scholarship: The Simon Lee Foundation Scholarship in Historical Keyboard Performance 2019

Description: Edith Cowan University (ECU), Australia is encouraging students of music and arts for pursuing higher education in ‘Classical Keyboard Performance’ by providing them scholarships for Bachelor of Music programme. The programme wishes to provide students with financial assistance and international exposure for studying and promoting all aspects of historical keyboard performance.

Eligibility: Indian students who have applied for full-time WAAPA’s Bachelor of Music Classical Performance – Instrumental Course are eligible for the scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will get an annual scholarship of AUD 20,000 for the duration of their studies and additional AUD 20,000 allowance for the final two years of study towards travel expenses and study of European Keyboard.

Last Date to Apply: September 1.

Application: Online applications only.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/SLF1

Chancellor Fellowship

Scholarship: Chancellor Fellowship for Managers of Tomorrow, Germany 2019

Description: Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, Germany is inviting Indian students to become leading managers of tomorrow with the fellowship programme. Students who wish to get a head-start in their career and become a part of global network while earning stipends to attend a self-development project in Germany must apply for the fellowship.

Eligibility: Indian students with graduation degree and proficiency in German and English language can apply for the one year fellowship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected fellows will be provided a fellowship grant ranging between EUR 2,150 and EUR 2,750 per month, an EUR 500 research grant per month, travel allowance, health insurance and allowance for accompanying family members among other benefits as a part of the fellowship.

Last Date to Apply: September 15.

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/CSM1

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .