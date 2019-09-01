Latest jobs 2019 notifications: Apply Now

By | Published: 12:52 am 5:23 pm

Rail Wheel Factory

Posts: 11

Eligibility:

Technician: Candidates should possess Class X qualification along with national apprenticeship certificate.

Junior Clerk / Accounts Clerk: The applicants should have passes Class XII or its equivalent qualification.

Stenographer: The post requires Class XII or its equivalent qualification. The applicants should have shorthand speed of 80 words per minute for duration of 10 minutes with transcription time of 50 minutes.

Senior Clerk / Junior Accounts Assistant: Any degree.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://rwf.indianrailways.gov.in/. The last date to apply is September 11.

General Insurance Corporation of India

Posts: 25 Assistant Manager (Scale I)

Eligibility:

Finance / Accounts: BCom degree.

IT (Software): BE / BTech in IT or computer science engineering or MCA.

Legal: LLB / BL degree.

Automobile Engineering: BE / BTech degree in automobile engineering.

Civil Engineering: BE / BTech degree in civil engineering.

Aeronautical Engineering: BE / BTech in aeronautical engineering.

Marine Engineering: BE / BTech in marine engineering degree.

Company Secretary: ACS / FCS from ICSI and graduation from any recognized university.

Hindi: The applicants must be postgraduate in Hindi with English as one of the subjects in graduation or postgraduate in English with Hindi as one of the subjects in graduation.

Selection: Written test, group discussion and interview.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/gicoff1aug19/. The last date to apply is September 11.

Indian Naval Academy Course

Posts: 415

Name of the posts:

National Defence Academy: 370

Naval Academy (10+2 cadet entry scheme): 45

Eligibility:

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Candidates should have passed Class XII or equivalent examination conducted by a State education board or a university.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: The applicants should possess Class XII qualification or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics subjects conducted by a State education board or a university.

Candidates who are appearing in Class XII exams under the 10+2 pattern of school education or equivalent examination can also apply for the examination.

Physical standards:

The candidate must be in good physical and mental health and free from any disease/disability. The candidate should not be overweight or obese.

A minimum acceptable height is 157 cm (162.5 cm for Air Force). For Gorkhas and individuals belonging to hills of North-Eastern regions of India, Garhwal and Kumaon, the minimum acceptable heights will be 5 cm less. In case of candidates from Lakshadweep, the minimum acceptable height can be reduced by 2 cm.

Selection: Written test and interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php#. The last date to apply is September 3.

ECIL

Posts: 5

Name of the posts:

Additional General Manager (Marketing): 1

Deputy General Manager (Marketing): 4

Eligibility:

AGM: The applicant should be a first class engineering graduate in CSE/IT/Electronics and Electrical discipline from a recognized university/institute or its equivalent from a recognized university / institute. Candidates with post-graduate degree in Management with specialization in Marketing / Export / International business are desirable. The post requires a minimum 20 years of post-qualification experience in Aerospace/ Nuclear/ Defence establishment.

DGM: The applicant should be a first class engineering graduate in CSE/IT/Electronics and Electrical discipline from a recognized university/institute or its equivalent. A post-graduate degree in Management with specialization in Marketing/ Export/ International business is desirable. The applicants should have a minimum 15 years of post-qualification experience in large reputed organization in Engineering/ Manufacturing/ Production/ Aerospace/ Nuclear/ Defense establishment.

How to apply: Candidates can register online through the link http://careers.ecil.co.in/login.php on or before September 16.

National Fertilizers Limited

Posts: 41 Loco Operator, Store Assistant, Office Assistant, Loco Attendant

Eligibility: The post requires Class X qualification and ITI in turner / fitter / welder / machinist / diesel mechanic / loco mechanic / motor mechanic / machine tool mechanic / auto electrician) trades along with five years’ experience in the operation of diesel loco engine. The candidates must have minimum vision standards of 6/6 and should not be colour blind.

The educational qualification should be from university/institute recognized by UGC/AICTE/ State Technical Board/ Appropriate Statutory Authority, with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate for UR/OBC/EWS candidates and 45 per cent for SC/ST/PwBD candidates against reserved positions.

ITI qualification should be on full time regular basis from a recognized Institute. Candidates possessing higher technical/ professional qualifications such as degree in engineering, diploma in Engineering, etc., are also eligible. However, for the post of Loco Operator Grade-III candidates with higher qualification would be eligible provided they possess minimum qualification prescribed for the post class X +ITI in relevant trade.

Selection: Candidates will be selected based on written test.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.nationalfertilizers.com/. The last date to apply is September 5.

Scholarships

Marubeni India Meritorious Scholarship 2019-20

Description: Marubeni India Private Limited (MIPL) has announced this year’s ‘Marubeni India Meritorious Scholarship’ to help meritorious and needy students to pursue undergraduate studies with financial assistance. The programme is open to students across the country.

Eligibility: An Indian resident student who scored minimum 75 per cent in Class XII (2018-19) and pursuing full-time higher education in any under-graduate programme at any State/UGC recognised institution may apply for the scholarship. Only candidates with annual family income not more than Rs.4 lakh, who is not availing scholarship of equal to or more than Rs.6,000 are eligible.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will be awarded a scholarship sum of Rs.40,000 to Rs.50,000 in single installment.

Last Date to Apply: September 25.

Application: Online applications only

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/MIM5

Schaeffler India Hope Engineering Scholarship 2019-20

Description: Schaeffler India is inviting applications from talented engineering aspirants to apply for the programme and get financial assistance for continuing their undergraduate studies. Under the programme, selected scholars will get scholarships to cover their academic expenses.

Eligibility: Students from Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, with minimum 60 per cent marks in Class XII (Science), enrolled in first year of engineering programmes at any state/UGC recognized colleges in India may apply. The applicant’s family annual income should be less than Rs.5 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will be provided Rs.75,000 per year for the duration of their engineering programme.

Last Date to Apply: September 30.

Application: Online application only.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/SIHE1

Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme for Minorities Girls 2019-20

Description: Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) and MOMA, Government of India is inviting girl students from minority communities to claim scholarship benefits for continuing their higher education. The means-cum-merit scholarship aims to benefit students from underprivileged communities who wish to study further.

Eligibility: Girl students from minority communities studying in Classes IX to XII with minimum 50 per cent marks in the previous class and annual family income less than Rs.2 lakh may apply for the scholarship program.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected girl students will get a monthly stipend of Rs.5,000 (Class IX and 10) or Rs.6,000 (Class XI and XII) to cover their various academic expenses.

Last Date to Apply: September 30.

Application: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/MAN1

Dora Plus Scholarship for Foreign Master’s Students 2019

Description: Students who wish to pursue master degree programmes in Europe can apply for the scholarship to get an opportunity to study at one of the largest public universities in Estonia, Europe. Tallinn University aims to support international students in getting a global education while availing scholarship assistance.

Eligibility: Indian students accepted/enrolled in full-time master degree programmes at Tallinn University who are not already receiving benefits of any other financial/scholarship programme are eligible to submit applications.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will get a monthly allowance of EUR 350 for one year of the respective master’s programme.

Last Date to Apply: September 10.

Application: Online applications only

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/DPS1

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com

