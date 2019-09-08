Latest jobs 2019 notifications: Apply Now

By | Published: 12:48 am 2:27 pm

State Bank of India

Posts: 56 Bank Medical Officer (BMO-II)

Eligibility:

Candidates should possess MBBS degree with a minimum five years of experience as a general practitioner as on March 31, 2019 from the date of registration with Medical Council of India (MCI) or NMC or State Medical Council. Candidates having postgraduate degree with minimum three years of experience as a general practitioner as on date of eligibility March 31, 2019 from the date of registration with MCI are also to apply.

Selection: Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://recruitment.bank.sbi/crpd-sco-2019-20-12/apply. The last date to apply is September 19.

Rail Coach Factory

Posts: 8

Discipline:

Athletics (Men): 2

Basket Ball (Men): 2

Hockey (Men): 3

Wrestling (Men): 1

Eligibility:

The applicants should have passed Class XII or its equivalent examination passed from a recognized board / university. Candidates who passed Class X and ITI in any trade can also apply.

Sports: The candidates should have represented the country in any of the following Championships/events:-

World Cup (Junior/Senior category)

World Championships (Junior/Senior Category)

Asian Games (Senior Category)

Commonwealth Games (Senior Category) or at least third position in all India Inter University Championship organized under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities or first position in Federation Cup Championships (Senior Category).

In the game of Basketball, the medal winning performance in the events organizsd by Basketball Federation of India after July26, 2017 would be considered for recruitment.

How to Apply: Application in a prescribed format should reach the General Manager (Personnel) Recruitment Cell, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala – 144602″ by an ordinary post on or before September 16.

UPSC

Posts: 12

Medical Officer/ Research Officer (Siddha), Ministry of AYUSH: 1

Assistant Director, Central Poultry Development Organisation, Bhubaneswar, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying: 1

Livestock Officer, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying: 4

Assistant Legal Adviser, Enforcement Directorate, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance: 5

Deputy Fire Adviser, Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards, Department of Disaster Management Division, Ministry of Home Affairs: 1

Eligibility:

Medical Officer/ Research Officer (Siddha): The post requires a degree in Siddha. The applicant should have enrolled on the Central Register of Indian Medicine or State Register of Indian Medicine.

Assistant Director: A bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry along with two years of experience in management of large size poultry farm is required.

Livestock Officer: The applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry besides registration in the Veterinary Council of India or Veterinary Council of States. A minimum one years of experience in the Cattle and Livestock Development or Animal Health or Poultry or Meat and Meat Products is essential.

Assistant Legal Adviser: A degree in law with three years of experience at bar dealing with criminal laws or fiscal laws is required. For LLM degree holders, one year of experience at bar dealing with criminal laws or fiscal laws is a must.

Deputy Fire Adviser: Candidates should possess a bachelor degree in fire engineering and four years of experience in fire prevention or fire protection or fire-fighting or fire training in the Fire Department.

Selection: Recruitment test followed by interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php. The last date to apply is September 12.

IIT-H

Post: One Junior Research Fellow (JRF), Department of Biomedical Engineering

Research project: “Proof of concept for the scale up of nano gold coating on liposomes for the manufacture of liposome gold nanoparticles used in photothermal therapy”

Eligibility: The applicants must have MTech or equivalent degree (Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, biotechnology, Pharma, material sciences, chemical) with 60 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA. Candidates having MSc (Biotechnology, Chemistry, Nanoscience and Nanotechnology) with 60 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA are also eligible to apply. Preference will be given to candidates who cleared CSIR-NET JRF/ICMR/DBT-JRF/INSPIRE Fellowship with prior experience in cell culture and animal handling

Selection: Candidates will be shortlisted for an interview based on the merit. The interviews are tentatively scheduled to be held between September 18 and 20.

How to apply: Interested and eligible candidates can apply by sending their CV to email address [email protected] on or before September 14. For more details, visit the https://www.iith.ac.in/index.php/tag/recruitment/

Scholarships

Keep India Smiling programme

Scholarship: Keep India Smiling Foundational Scholarship Programme for Education 2019

Description: Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is giving young students an opportunity to pursue their academic/career aspirations by providing them with scholarships for education. This scholarship programme provides financial aid to students pursuing studies at various post-matric and undergraduate levels to continue their education and proceed towards a career of their choice.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class X with at least 75 per cent marks or Class XII with at least 60 per cent marks in 2019 board exams are eligible to apply for the scholarship programme for pursuing their higher secondary, three-year graduation, four-year engineering, diploma programme and one-year vocational course studies respectively. Annual family income of all applicants must be less than Rs.5 lakh per annum.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars can avail scholarship award of up to Rs.30,000 per year for up to four years of studies depending on their current level of education

Last Date to Apply: September 30.

Application: Apply online at Buddy4Study

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/COS1

CRY fellowship

Scholarship: Child Rights Research Fellowship 2019

Description: Child Rights and You (CRY) is inviting applications for its child rights fellowship programme this year. The aim of the fellowship is to build and financially assist a community of potential child rights activists. Selected candidates will get support for one year of fellowship.

Eligibility: Indian resident citizens above 18 years of age, willing to commit one year towards the research in the field of child rights activism can apply for the programme.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected fellows will receive financial support ranging between Rs.50,000 to Rs.1 lakh for one year of fellowship research projects.

Last Date to Apply: September 20.

Application: Apply online or offline

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/CCR2

GATE/GPAT scholarship

Scholarship: AICTE PG (GATE/GPAT) Scholarship 2019-20

Description: AICTE and Ministry Human Resource Development, Government of India are providing qualified graduates an opportunity to avail scholarship for their post-graduate studies in technical disciplines. The programme is aimed at encouraging technical education in India.

Eligibility: Indian graduates with a valid GATE/GPAT score enrolled in first year of MTech/ME/MPharma/MArch courses at an AICTE recognized institution in the academic year 2019-20 are eligible for the scholarship programme.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will receive a monthly stipend of Rs.12,400 for duration of two years to cover the expenses of their post-graduate studies.

Last Date to Apply: September 30.

Application: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/AEW3

Prof Ghanashyam Dash scholarship

Scholarship: Professor Ghanashyam Dash Scholarship for Higher Education 2019

Description: Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) is helping students from economically weaker backgrounds in Odisha (Must be permanent domicile of Odisha) to pursue UG programs in various disciplines with this scholarship program. Selected students will be able to pursue higher education with financial assistance provided by BIPF to cover their academic expenses.

Eligibility: Students from Odisha enrolled in first year of UG programmes in the field of engineering, medicine and liberal arts at any government college or UGC recognised institution can apply for the scholarship. Only applicants with total annual family income less than Rs.2 lakh are eligible to apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a scholarship amount to cover 90 per cent of their academic expenses up to Rs.1 lakh per annum

Last Date to Apply: October 16.

Application: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/BPG2

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com

