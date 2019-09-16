Latest jobs 2019 notifications: Apply Now

By | Published: 12:48 am 5:34 pm

Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited

Posts: Non Executives – 168

Eligibility:

Foreman / Technical Assistant: A diploma in concerned engineering discipline with minimum 60 per cent of marks is required.

Accountant: A degree or post-graduation with intermediate pass of CA / ICWA is essential for the post.

Technician / Mechanic / Machinist / Electrician: The applicants should have passed Class X or equivalent with ITI in concerned trade.

Stenographer (English): A degree in any discipline is required. Candidates should possess a certificate in both shorthand with 80 wpm and typing with 40 wpm in English.

Assistant: Candidates having a degree in concerned or relevant discipline can apply.

Experience: All the posts require a minimum three years of post-qualification experience relevant experience.

Selection: Written test, document verification and skill test.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.mecl.co.in/Careers.aspx. The last date to apply is September 21.

Kalindi College (University of Delhi)

Posts: 108 Assistant Professors

Eligibility:

Assistant Professor: The applicants should have a good academic record as defined by the University with at least 55 per cent marks at the master’s degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian university, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR.

Assistant Professor (Music): The post requires at least 55 per cent marks at the master’s degree level, in the relevant subject or an equivalent degree from an Indian or foreign university. The applicant must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR.

Traditional or professional artists with a highly commendable professional achievement in the subject concerned are also eligible to apply.

Selection: Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://colrec.du.ac.in/. The last date to apply is September 20.

IOCL Pipelines Division

Posts: Non Executive Posts – 22

Eligibility:

Engineering Assistant: Candidates having a three-year full-time diploma in concerned disciplines of engineering can apply.

Junior Office Assistant: The post requires a full-time bachelor’s degree in any discipline.

Technical Attendant: The applicants should have Class X qualification and ITI certificate in concerned trades.

Selection: Written test and skill/ proficiency/ physical test.

How to apply: Eligible candidates are required to apply online through IOCL Pipelines recruitment portal. The last date for submitting online application is September 23.

State Bank of India

Posts: 56 Bank Medical Officers

Eligibility: The applicants must have MBBA degree and a minimum of five years of experience as general practitioner as on March 31, 2019 from the date of registration with Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.

For candidates with postgraduate degree, a minimum three-years of experience as a general practitioner with the Medical Council of India is required.

Selection: Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://recruitment.bank.sbi/crpd-sco-2019-20-12/apply. The last date to apply is September 19.

National Institute of Biomedical Genomics

Posts: 11 Senior Technical Specialist, Data Analyst, Project Manager and others.

Eligibility:

Experimental Laboratory Manager: A PhD in Genomics or a related discipline with minimum five years of working experience in high-throughput genomics platforms is required. Experience in management of biological laboratory and letters of recommendation from previous employers/supervisors are also essential.

Technical Specialist Tier 2: Candidates having MSc degree or equivalent (or BSc with three years laboratory experience) in Genetics/ Life Sciences/ Biochemistry/ related discipline can apply. The post requires a minimum three years of experience of working with high-throughput genomics platforms.

Computational Laboratory Manager: A PhD in Statistics, Computer Science, Computational Biology or related discipline with minimum three years of experience of working in large statistical/ big data/ genomics projects/ consultancy is required. Working experience in management of computational laboratory is also essential.

Technical Specialist: The post requires MSc or equivalent qualification (or BSc with 3 years laboratory experience) in Genetics/ Life Sciences/ Biochemistry/ related discipline along with a minimum one year of experience in genomics laboratory work.

Data Analyst: A first class in B. Tech/ M. Tech/ MSc/ MCA or equivalent in Computer Science/ Bioinformatics or a related discipline is a must. Experience in programming in C/C++ or Java, or R or python is required besides proficiency in UNIX.

Selection: Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://apply.nibmg.ac.in/. The last date to apply is September 22.

Scholarship

Pearson MePro English Scholar

Scholarship: Pearson MePro English Scholar Programme 2019

Description: A unique scholarship programme to encourage Indian students and professionals for upgrading their professional English reading, writing, speaking abilities and further enhancing their career prospects. The scholarship is provided to top performers of this English language proficiency programme.

Eligibility: Indian students and professionals between the age of 18 years and 35 years, who enroll themselves in MePro English Programme and cross eight GSE Levels, are eligible for the scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs.10,000 scholarship awarded to top learners.

Last Date to Apply: September 30.

Application: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/PMES01

Anuvrat Essay Writing Competition

Scholarship: 24th Anuvrat Essay Writing Competition 2019

Description: Akhil Bhartiya Anuvrat Nyas is inviting young writers and creative students to participate in the national level essay competition to promote a culture of common awareness and competitive spirit. The top entries of this competition will be honoured with scholarship awards and merit certificates.

Eligibility: Indian students studying in Class I to XII can submit their essay entries on selected topics to be eligible for this competition.

Prizes & Rewards: Three graded prizes for top three entries each, consolation prizes for each participation group level entry, and merit certificates for commendable essay writers will be awarded for best essays submitted for this competition.

Last Date to Apply: September 30.

Application: Offline application

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/AEW3

NSE 2019

Scholarship: National Scholarship Exam (NSE) 2019

Description: The annual national scholarship exam invites students to showcase their aptitude and academic talent to secure scholarships for their education. This year, scholarship amount has been increased to encourage talented students by helping them in pinpoint areas of strengths and weaknesses.

Eligibility: Indian students studying in Class V to XII, or diploma course (any year), or UG or PG degree programme (any year) can apply for the scholarship exam.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected meritorious students will be awarded a scholarship amount ranging from Rs.5,000 to Rs.35,000 based on their level of education and rank scored in the exam.

Last Date to Apply: September 30.

Application: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/NSE15

Miller fellowship

Scholarship: Miller Research Fellowship 2019

Description: Miller Institute for Basic Research in Science, Berkley, California is inviting young Indian scientists to get fellowships for pursuing research opportunities at the university’s Berkeley campus in California. It is an opportunity for young Indian scientists to access the world class research facilities and find options to get grants for future projects.

Eligibility: Young Indian scientists with PhD degree (awarded recently) with a USA J-1 scholar visa can apply for the fellowship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected fellows will be provided with a fixed annual stipend of US$65,000, research fund of US$10,000 per annum, US$3,000 for transportation expenses and accommodation facilities for themselves and immediate family.

Last Date to Apply: October 10.

Application: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/MRF3

