Latest jobs 2019 notifications: Apply Now

Maitreyi College

Posts: 71 Assistant Professors

Eligibility: A master’s degree with 55 per cent marks or an equivalent grade in a concerned / relevant / allied subject is required. The applicants must have cleared the National Eligibility Test conducted by UGC, CSIR or should have obtained PhD degree from a foreign university / institution.

Selection: Interview

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://maitreyi.ac.in/newsdetails.aspx?mid=579. The last date to apply is September 27.

Air India Engineering Services Limited

Posts: 180 Assistant Supervisors

Eligibility: The applicants should possess graduation from a recognized university in any discipline and diploma or certificate course in computers from recognized institute. Candidates having BCA or BSc IT degree are also eligible to apply. A diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) with a minimum one year of post-qualification work experience in data entry / computer applications / relevant field in any organization of repute is essential. One year post qualification working experience in aviation related software (e.g. AMOS/RAMCO/TRAX etc.) is also required

Selection: Written examination or skill test

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://aiesl.assistantsupervisor.parakh.online/. The last date to apply is September 28.

Comptroller and Auditor General of India

Posts: 182 Auditor / Accountant / Clerk

Eligibility:

Auditor/ Accountant: A bachelor’s degree from a recognised university is essential.

Clerk: The applicants must have passed Class XII or equivalent examination from a recognised Board or University.

Sportsperson who have represented a State or the Country in a National (Senior/ Junior Category) or International competitions (Senior/ Junior Category) in any required game/ sports are eligible. Sportsperson who have represented their University in all India Inter-University Tournaments conducted by the Inter-University Sports Board in any required Game/ Sports are also eligible.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://cag.gov.in/recruitment-notice. The last date to apply is September 30.

State Bank of India

Posts: 481 IT Specialist Cadre Officers, Contractual Officer

Eligibility: The post requires BE/BTech in Computer Science/ IT/ ECE or MCA or M.Sc. (IT) or M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University/ Institute.

Selection: Online written examination and interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiscosaug19/. The last date to apply is September 25.

North Central Railway

Posts: 22

Post Graduate Teacher: The applicants should possess a two-year integrated PG course from a Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate. Candidates having master’s degree from a recognized university with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate in the required / concerned subjects are also eligible to apply. BEd or equivalent degree from a recognized university is an essential along with proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English mediums.

Trained Graduate Teacher: A four-year integrated degree course from a Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate is required for the post. Candidates with bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks in the concerned subject/combination of subject and in aggregate can also apply. BEd or equivalent degree from a recognized university is essential. The applicants must have qualified CTET (elementary stage)/ TET (upper primary level) for all TGTs except TGT (music/vocal) & TGT (PTI/male). Candidates should have proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium besides knowledge of computer applications.

Primary Teacher:

A senior secondary School certificate or intermediate with 50 per cent marks is necessary for the post. The applicants should have DEd./ B.EI.Ed./ B.Ed.or equivalent diploma/ degree from a recognized university. Candidates must have be qualified in CTET (primary stage)/TET(primary level). Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium is a must. Candidates having Knowledge of computer applications are desirable.

How to apply: Applications in prescribed format should reach ‘The Principal, North Central Railway College, Tundla, District Firozabad, Pin 283204 (Uttar Pradesh)’ on or before September 30.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited

Posts: 6

Name of the posts:

Deputy General Manager (Track): 1

Assistant General Manager (Track): 2

Deputy Engineer (Track): 1

Deputy Engineer (TVS / ECS): 2

Eligibility:

AGM (Track) / DGM (Track) / Deputy Engineer (Track): A degree in Civil engineering is essential.

Deputy Engineer (TVS / ECS): A full time degree in Electrical / Mechanical engineering is a must.

The applicants must have a minimum seven years of experience for AGM, nine years of experience for DGM and four years of experience for Deputy Engineer.

Selection: Personal interview

How to Apply: Eligible Candidates are required to apply online through MMRCL official website. The last date to apply is September 30.

SCHOLARSHIPS

Marubeni scholarship

Scholarship: Marubeni India Meritorious Scholarship 2019-20

Description: Marubeni India Private Limited (MIPL) has announced this year’s ‘Marubeni India Meritorious Scholarship’ to help meritorious and needy students to pursue undergraduate studies with financial assistance. The programme is open to students from across the country.

Eligibility: Indian resident students who have scored a minimum 75 per cent in Class XII (2018-19) and are pursuing full-time higher education in any under-graduate program at any State/UGC recognised institution can apply for the scholarship. Only candidates with annual family income not more than Rs. 4 lakh and not availing scholarship of equal to or more than Rs.6,000 are eligible.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will be awarded a scholarship of Rs.40,000 to Rs.50,000 in single installment.

Last Date to Apply: September 25.

Application: Online applications only.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/MIM5

AICTE PG

Scholarship: AICTE PG (GATE/GPAT) Scholarship 2019-20

Description: AICTE and Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India are providing qualified graduates an opportunity to avail scholarship for their post-graduate studies in technical disciplines. The programme is aimed at encouraging technical education in India.

Eligibility: Indian graduates with a valid GATE/GPAT score enrolled in first year M.Tech./M.E./M.Pharma/M.Arch courses at an AICTE recognized institution in the academic year 2019-20 are eligible for the scholarship programme.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will receive a monthly stipend of Rs.12,400 for the duration of two years to cover the expenses of their post-graduate studies.

Last Date to Apply: September 30.

Application: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/PGA1

WARI 2019

Scholarship: Water Advanced Research and Innovation Fellowship Program (WARI) 2019

Description: Under this programme Indian students pursuing research studies in disciplines of water science are invited to collaborate with scientists and students of USA while availing financial aid for their studies. Applicants may either apply for student internships or fellowship programmes.

Eligibility: Indian students currently pursuing a PhD in Water Science and Engineering may apply for student internship positions, while Indian citizens who have secured a PhD in Water Science and Engineering and are affiliated to public-funded R&D Lab/S&T Institution/recognized institutions in India may apply for fellowship positions.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will get airfare, monthly stipend, contingency allowance, health insurance and partial housing allowance for the duration of respective internship or fellowship.

Last Date to Apply: September 30.

Application: Online applications only.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/WAR3

University of Sydney

Scholarship: University of Sydney Postgraduate Research Scholarship in Optical Spectroscopy 2019

Description: Students who wish to pursue research studies in the field of optical spectroscopy are invited by the University of Sydney, for the postgraduate scholarship and get financial assistance for PhD programmes at the university. Students with a strong background in chemistry and physics will be selected to receive scholarship benefits for up to three years of studies.

Eligibility: Students who have secured a first-class or second-class upper honours degree or a master’s degree in related fields to optical spectroscopy may apply for the scholarship and PhD admission programme at the School of Chemistry, University of Sydney.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected Ph.D. scholars will receive a fee waiver for academic course fees and student services amenities fees. They will also get a suitable yearly stipend allowance.

Last Date to Apply: September 30.

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/SOS2

