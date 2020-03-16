Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

By | Published: 6:43 pm

New Delhi: Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.

5:43 p.m.

Bengal civic polls deferred amid coronavirus scare, officials say.

5:30 p.m.

Coronavirus scare: McDonald’s, Domino’s Pizza introduce contactless delivery.

5:25 p.m.

West Bengal to have Rs. 200 crore fund to tackle coronavirus, closure of schools extended till Apr 15.

5:18 p.m.

Domestic air passenger traffic may fall by up to 50 per cent till at least June, report says.

Ajanta-Ellora, other sites in Aurangabad shut due to coronavirus scare.

4:47 p.m.

RBI directs banks, financial institutes to assess impact on balance sheet, asset quality due to coronavirus outbreak.

4:45 p.m.

Over 3.24 lakh people screened in Bengal for coronavirus; 5,000 of them under watch, says CM Mamata Banerjee.

4:30 p.m.

Number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 114, one new case each in Ladakh, Odisha, J-K and Kerala: Health Ministry officials say.

4:25 p.m.

Four people arrested for allegedly locking up a couple, who were in self-quarantine following the COVID-19 scare, in their flat in Thrissur, Kerala, police said.

3:47 p.m.

At least 25 doctors are among 75 employees of a premier health institute in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala who have been kept under isolation in the wake of a Spain returned doctor testing positive for coronavirus.

3:46 p.m.

The Aligarh Muslim University, in a fresh advisory pertaining to COVID-19 outbreak, directs all teachers and students who have travelled abroad recently to undergo screening and evaluation at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital.

3:46 p.m.

A 19-year-old man, who returned from Thailand on Monday, was admitted to the isolation ward of a government hospital here with novel coronavirus-like symptoms, a senior health official says.

3:22 p.m.

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration officials raided a firm in Aurangabad and caught staff changing expiry date labels on hand sanitiser bottles to profit from the coronavirus outbreak in the state, a senior official says.

3:22 p.m.

Karnataka government decides to create “war-rooms” in state-run medical colleges-district hospitals in its fight against COVID-19.

3:15 p.m.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged the athletes to not lose spirit due to coronavirus, and keep working hard to stay battle ready for competitions.

3:14 p.m.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces that the state government will bear all expenses of the treatment of any patient who tests positive for coronavirus in the state.

2:56 p.m.

Despite his own government’s order banning large gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 scare, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa attended large-scale wedding celebrations of the daughter of a BJP MLC.

2:55 p.m.

Hockey India postpones all junior, sub-junior national championships scheduled to start from April 10 due to COVID-19.

2:26 p.m.

A 68-year-old man who died in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur on Sunday was suffering from chronic lung disease, and was not infected with coronavirus, a senior health official said.

2:17 p.m.

Total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Australia on Monday reaches 350.

1:57 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says there has been a coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak and asserted that “no stone is being left unturned” to ensure people are healthy.

1:31 p.m.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwa says religious, social, cultural and political gatherings comprising over 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in view of coronavirus outbreak.

12:20 p.m

A large oil and gas conference which draws tens of thousands of visitors each year from around the world, including India, postponed in Houston, US due to coronavirus scare.

12:11 p.m.

The ongoing budget session of Bihar legislative assembly has been cut short and there will be no sittings of the House, Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary says.

12:08 p.m.

The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards decide to postpone the upcoming One-Day International and Test in Karachi indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

11:35 a.m.

Odisha reports first confirmed case of coronavirus as researcher returning from Italy tests positive for COVID-19.

11:09 a.m.

A health worker in Rajasthan’s Dausa district was arrested and his services were terminated for allegedly spreading fake news about coronavirus, police say.

11:09 a.m.

Lawyers, litigants and media personnels thermal-screened in the Supreme Court on Monday amid coronavirus scare.

10:45 a.m.

Due to coronavirus, most airlines in the world will be bankrupt by the end of May, unless there is coordinated govt-industry action, says global aviation consultancy firm CAPA.

10:11 a.m.

Ukrainian-born actor-model Olga Kurylenko says she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The coronavirus death toll in China rose to 3,213 with 14 new fatalities, while the imported cases climbed to 123 after 12 new infections were reported.

09:13 a.m.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends to postpone or cancel events having a gathering of 50 people or more for next eight weeks amid stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

09:10 a.m.

Fourth batch of 53 Indians return to India from Iran, taking the total number of people evacuated from the coronavirus-hit country to 389.