Latif Saheb Dargah Urs begins with fanfare

Nalgonda: Amid rituals, the three-day Urs of Latif Saheb Quadri Dargah began on Thursday evening with sandal sharif procession being taken out from Madeena masjid to Dargah in Nalgonda.

Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy, Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, in-charge district Collector V Chandrasekhar and Additional Superintendent of Police (DTC) Sathish participated in the gandham procession which symbolised beginning of the Urs. The sandal sharif procession passed through clock tower, RP road, Kaman, old city, and reached the Dargah in the town.

Another sandal sharif procession, on behalf of district police, was also taken up to the Dargah.

Several fakirs participated in the procession by playing traditional drums along with needle piercing ritual, the fakirs pierced different body parts including feet, tongue, neck, and chest as part of the ritual. Over 100 stalls erected near the hillock, on which Dargah is located. The three-day Urs would attract thousands of people from neighbouring districts including Hyderabad.

Nalgonda Municipal authorities have made elaborate arrangements including drinking water, lighting and others for the religious event on the hillock.

