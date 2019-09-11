Laugh out loud in the standup comedy by doctors

By | Published: 6:26 pm

Nine doctors come together to perform stand-up comedy, in order to fight stress, burnout, and violence at work. Expect to see this and more in the standup comedy called #DoctorsDoComedy which is going to be held at Osmania Medical College Auditorium on September 15 at 6 pm.

Who will treat those who treat others? Many doctors are depressed, drinking heavily, popping stress-relieving pills casually and are often suicidal. They need medical attention — and, urgently. Reasons for the meltdown among doctors could be many. Before they graduate to become registered doctors, they undergo an intensive four-and-a-half-year training, followed by an exhausting one-year internship.

Thereafter, a select few get an opportunity to reach post-graduate level where they negotiate an equally rigorous process that matches with an unorganised sector blue-collar job in terms of work hours and a call centre’s in its schedule. Add to that the stress of saving lives and seeing trauma from close quarters. It was these questions that made Dr Jagdish Chaturvedi come up with such a concept.

Dr Jagdish is a practising doctor (Nose & Sinus Specialist) who moonlights as a stand-up comedian. Something that started off as a hobby a few years ago to cope with his work stress has now grown into him doing comedy at a professional level. He decided to create a pan-India movement to help folks from the medical fraternity (Doctors, nurses, paramedics from any background) to learn and perform stand up comedy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter