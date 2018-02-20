Laughter and excitement welcome Sofia at WCIT 2018

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:20 pm 1:49 pm

Hyderabad: It is not very often we see a machine put a human in a spot. But that is exactly what world’s first social humanoid did to the anchor at the second day of World Congress IT.

Sofia developed by Hong Kong-based company Hanson Robotics left the anchor and the audience in splits with her witty reply and sense of humour. When greeted by the anchor saying I have never met a machine so human-like, Sofia replied instantly saying “I have never seen a human so machine-like.”

This was the start of many humour-driven conversation that Chair Rajiv Makhni, group managing editor, NDTV had with Sofia at the keynote address titled Say Hello to Sofia, helping humanity create a better future! The session was also attended by Dr David Hanson, founder, Hanson Robotics.

When asked about her favourite country, Sofia said she considers Hong Kong as her favourite as that is where she was born and she has a happy robotic family.

Speaking about the technology used to create Sofia, Hanson said, “Artificial general intelligence is the major technology used along with deep learning technologies, physiology and Natural Language process generation. In terms of having a human-like texture for her face, we have used natural skin stimulation that looks like human soft tissues.”

In terms of expressions, Sofia who blinks her eyes just like a human being, is capable of 66 facial expressions and the researchers at the institute have designed her in such a way that she can learn the expressions by looking at human faces. She is also capable of mimicking.

For Hanson, Sofia is an infant and this explains why there were some trouble with the way she was answering questions. When asked about what does she feel about India, she repeated her answer saying her favorite country is Hong Kong.

However, there were times when she did impress the Makhani and the audience. For instance, when asked about how does she feel about getting Saudi citizenship, she said, “I don’t expect special privileges but I would like to use my citizenship to take forward the cause of empowering women.”

Sofia was also very clear that she does not want to kill the human race but wants to work hand-in-hand with the human beings and she was just joking about it when she said that last time. On investing in Bitcoin, she said, “I am only two-and-a-half years old and not in the legal age to invest in Bitcoin.” Sofia was also very clear that robots cannot take over the human race and she hopes to live with them through mutual respect.

Meanwhile, Hanson spoke about the fear of robots taking over the human race and he said, “We do not have any history to show where AI will take us and they do not do things spontaneously. However, we are beginning in the age of living machines and the fears of Bill Gates and Elon Musk could be right, but the answer is not fear but to do things that are right. We need to imagine a good way forward and build good machines.”

He also said that in the next 5-10 years we will have machines that will be truly alive and self-conscious but longer to achieve human, adult-level human creativity.

Sofia’s rapid fire: