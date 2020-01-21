Launch of Pharma City Phase I in two months

By | Published: 10:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Phase I of Pharma City, the biggest cluster for pharma, life sciences and research and development, will be launched in two months.

In this phase, 10,000 acres will be available, said Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) Vice- Chairman and Managing Director EV Narasimha Reddy.

In all, the pharma cluster will be 19,000 acres and the works will be taken up in phases.“Phase I of the project will be launched in two months. The target date is March,” he said speaking at a seminar on new business opportunities between India and Malaysia held by the Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry at its premises in Red Hills.

The manufacturing cluster would also support biotechnology, medical devices and specialty chemicals segments also, he said. The State is in the process of setting up a dryport. It will act as a hub for domestic and international trade.

With Kaleshwaram Project assuring water for irrigation, food production in the State in a few years was bound to grow exponentially and this would attract a host of food processing and agri-based industries and these would open up more trade opportunities for Malaysia and other markets, the official said.

India was dependent on Malaysia for rubber and palm oil imports, he said adding that Telangana would look to strengthen the two-way trade with Malaysia.

Roswaidin MOhd Zain, Consul General of Malaysia, said foreigners were allowed to hold 100 per cent equity ownership in manufacturing and selected service sectors. It allows repatriation of capital, interest, dividends and profits and there are no restrictions.

Malaysia, which had signed investment guarantee agreements with more than 60 countries, had intellectual property laws that conform with international standards, he said.

Malaysia allows income tax exemption ranging from 70 per cent or 100 per cent for a period of five or 10 years. There was import duty exemption for raw materials, components and machinery and equipment, he said.

