Laura Bell Bundy tests positive for coronavirus

Published: 3:34 pm

Washington D.C. [USA]: American movie actor Laura Bell Bundy has tested positive for coronavirus.The 38-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19. “I have Corona Virus,” Laura wrote alongside a video.

In the video, Bundy said, “Hey guys, wanted to let you know that I have tested positive for COVID-19, I have coronavirus. Do not be alarmed. I am OK. I am taking everything in stride. I am taking all the nutritional supplement that have been recommended by my doctor.

I have been taking herbs for a while as well.” Further sharing her experience, Bundy explained that her symptoms were minor and that over the past weeks she had a headache, a sore throat, a tightness in her chest and shortness of breath.

Unsure of where she contracted the virus, Laura mentioned that five days before she entered quarantine, she attended a public event, as well as another one that took place the night before she began quarantining.

However, ‘The Christmas Calendar’ actor urged people stay home and quarantine if they have any symptoms. “I highly encourage everybody to stay inside.” “Please take care of yourselves. Do not expose yourself to relatives that are older, friends that are older or anybody, really,” she added.

Bundy adds to the slew of famous faces who have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Many, like Idris Elba, Andy Cohen, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have keep their fans updated on their health through social media.