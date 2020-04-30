Laurus Labs registers highest ever profit at Rs 255.3 cr in FY20

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:35 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Laurus Labs, a research and development-driven pharmaceutical company registered its highest ever profit of Rs 255.3 crore for the FY20, an increase of 172 per cent year-on-year. The company’s revenues for the financial year stood at Rs 2,831.7 crore, an increase of 24 per cent over FY19.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 110.2 crore for the fourth quarter (January-March FY20), an increase of 155 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenues for the quarter went up by 32 per cent to Rs 839.1 crore over the corresponding period.

Commenting on the results, Dr Satyanarayana Chava, founder & CEO, Laurus Labs, said, “I am very happy to share that we have closed FY20 on a strong footing, recording our highest ever revenue, EBITDA and profit numbers. Our formulations business led by low-to-middle-income-country (LMIC) tender continues to deliver robust growth resulting with about 30 per cent revenue contribution for the year. Along with the tender business, we are also seeing many new opportunities in developed markets of North America and Europe. We continue to file 8-10 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) a year as we see many long-term opportunities in US generics space. Our custom synthesis business has maintained its growth trajectory with higher volumes from the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business.”

He added, “With higher volumes and new product introduction, our other API (active pharma ingredients) business segment has posted healthy growth. We do expect this growth rate to continue and improve in the coming quarters. Our anti-viral API revenues grew on a sequential basis. We expect this business to achieve stable revenues in FY21 and may grow albeit at a lower rate. Our integrated strategy is delivering outcomes and we are investing in the future to drive sustainable long-term growth. With the improvement in margins and profitability in FY20 and given the variable factor of Covid-19, I remain highly optimistic about delivering superior performance on all parameters.”

The company’s R&D spent stood at Rs 160.2 crore, accounting for 5.7 per cent of sales in FY20. Rising Pharmaceuticals and Laurus Labs have partnered to support the University of Minnesota to explore the prophylaxis effect of hydroxychloroquine in essential healthcare workers.

Laurus is also in the process of incorporating a wholly-owned subsidiary in biotechnology space with dedicated R&D and manufacturing sites. The company has also merged ingredients business division with custom synthesis business in order to have clear demarcation on products and strategy.

