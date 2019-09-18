Laurus to acquire subsidiary of Aspen Pharmacare

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: Pharma company Laurus Labs Limited has agreed to acquire 100 per cent shares of Phekolong Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Pharmacare Ltd, trading as Aspen Pharmacare, South Africa. This is subject to completion of conditions precedent, by way of cash consideration of ZAR 75,000 (Seventy-five thousand South African Rands). The acquisition is expected to be completed by end of November, 2019.

At the conclusion of the transaction, all residual assets and liabilities that are within the target company immediately prior to completion will be for Pharmacare Limited’s account and accordingly all such assets and liabilities will be transferred from the target company to Pharmacare Limited immediately prior to completion.

This transaction will provide Laurus access to the South African public antiretroviral (ARV) sector, which manages the world’s largest public ARV programme. While Aspen will continue to manufacture the finished dose form ARV’s for the South African public sector, the distribution to this sector will be through the company’s newly acquired South African subsidiary, a release said.

Laurus has grown to be one of the leading manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for anti-retroviral (ARV) and Hepatitis C. Laurus also manufactures APIs in oncology and other therapeutic areas. The company has also ventured into develop a Finished Dosages Forms on the back of existing strengths in APIs with a current capacity of 5 billion units per year, expandable up to 8 billion units per year.

