LAVA launches Republic Day edition ‘A5’ phone

By | Published: 7:44 pm

LAVA, an Indian mobile phone company, launched ‘Lava A5’ Republic Day limited edition feature phone for Rs 1,449. The phone is currently available offline and the customers will be able to purchase it online from January 16 onwards. The device comes with a 2.4-inch display and dual SIM support. The phone is embedded with 1,000 mAh Li-ion battery supported with super battery mode, which aims to last up to 3 days with a single charge.

It is also equipped to support incoming texts in 22 languages, also enabling users to type in 7 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati and Punjabi. The phone comes with a 0.3MP primary camera with zoom and video recording feature. In addition, the phone features instant torch, wireless FM with recording, USB connectivity and bluetooth make this a multiple purpose and a user friendly handset.