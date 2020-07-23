Lavanya Reddy creating magic with her makeup

By | Published: 5:27 pm

There is a common misconception that marriage stops people from achieving their dreams. It couldn’t be further from the truth. Lavanya Reddy, a resident of Srinagar colony is boosting confidence levels in women and inspiring them by using her makeup skills.

Like every girl, even Lavanya had dreams, but due to her marriage, she placed her goals on the back burner. “I came to Hyderabad in 2016 and it was a completely new place for me. I was born and brought up in Guntur. Getting into the makeup field was not at all easy. So the first thing I did was joining makeup courses in American Beauty School. I later worked under Naresh Thogathi for one year to get practical experience which gave me confidence. It was never about earning money, but more about hard work and dedication,” says Lavanya. She admits challenges are present in every field and it’s up to the person how to overcome them.

“It was not easy to get the makeup card in the entertainment industry. I have been insulted a few times. But I’m not a person who gives up easily; I started working in wedding makeup field. Through that I got contacts in the industry and worked with Lakshmi Manchu, Mehreen Kaur Pirzada, Regina Cassandra, Niharika Konidela, Hebah Patel, Renu Desai and other actors,” says Lavanya who loves reading inspirational books. She also happens to be the only makeup artist who has done makeup for the IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad team. She puts it down to her hard work and optimism.

“I believe in hard work which is why I get many opportunities to work with all these big stars and cricketers. I will soon be opening my own clothing and fashion accessories. It’s a big step forward for me,” says Lavanya . With more than 1,000 plus bridal makeups and photoshoot work under her belt, her popularity makes people from other States also reach out to her for makeup bookings. She admires Bobbi Brown and hopes to meet her if she gets a chance. “I will be trying my best to keep busy and provide employment to others which would help them too. My goal is to be a successful entrepreneur,” says Lavanya who is also thankful to her husband for his never-ending support.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .