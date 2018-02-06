Lavanya Tripathi clears the air on rumours

By | Published: 11:15 pm 8:10 pm

In recent times, Lavanya Tripathi has been in news in T’town for signing up new projects as well as walking out from them all of a sudden.

In 2017, Lavanya has worked for Mister, Radha, Yudham Sharanam, and Vunnadi Okate Zindagi in Telugu and Maayavan in Tamil. Even though all these films have done well at the box office, Lavanya couldn’t make it big with any of the roles as she just added glamour to the film but didn’t really get a chance to do a performance-based character.

The first film of the actor for 2018 is Intelligent, which is releasing this Friday. In this VV Vinayak directorial, she is paired with Sai Dharam Tej for the first time. During the promotions of the film, the actor clears the air on gossips surrounding her and talks about her hunger for roles.

“In Intelligent, I play the role of Sandhya, a girl who returns from the US to help her father in the family business. It is a role I haven’t done before. My father in the film is the hero’s boss. This is my first typical commercial film and I enjoyed working for it. Dharam and I share a good chemistry on-screen.

Having him on sets was always fun. Working under VV Vinayak Sir taught me how to work with a lot of patience,” said Lavanya. Among all ts she has acted till now, Lavanya never got a chance to dance to fast-beat songs. In fact, the number of songs she has danced for so far can be counted on fingers.

“In none of my films have I danced as much as I did for Intelligent. Right from the mass beat song to the remake of Chamaku Chamaku, I danced like never before. All I can say is that it was fun. Dharam is such a good dancer and competing with him, to reach his energy levels, was tough,” added the bubbly girl.

When asked about the reasons for walking out of a couple of films, Lavanya says that she really cannot work at a place where she doesn’t feel comfortable. She also added that all the news about her being arrogant on sets and disputes with director Parasuram were fake news.

“There’s no necessity that all the news that comes out has to be true. In Parasuram’s film, we sat with the producers, discussed and it was a very soft conversation. Everything went well. In the Tamil project, there were a few issues which troubled me. So, I decided to step out of the project,” said the actor who debuted in Telugu cinema with Andala Rakshasi in 2012.