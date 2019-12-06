Law a hurdle to instant justice: KTR

By | Published: 12:35 am 1:25 am

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday categorically stated that he was as keen and as passionate as anyone else in the country “to see the end of the four fellows” involved in the recent Disha rape-and-murder case in suburban Shamshabad.

“Though one wants instant result, the current legislations sometimes act as an impediment for the much-needed action that people seek,” he said addressing trainee civil servants at the Dr MCRHRD Institute.

Citing the Nirbhaya case of 2012, Rama Rao said though seven years have passed, the persons who perpetrated the crime have not been hanged still. He even pointed out to the Ajmal Kasab execution. “You all know how long that took even though everyone wanted instant justice,” he said.

In an impassioned address about the duties and responsibilities of bureaucrats, Rama Rao said while the public fury, anger and emotions were all justified, the fact is that to be able to get these things done lawfully and legally, there are a lot of things that come into play.

“Unfortunately, being in the government, I can’t take the same stand that some respected MPs and the public have taken, seeking instant capital punishment. Some very respected MPs speaking on the floor of the House have asked for lynching, shooting them on sight or hanging them in public. That’s not how the system works,” the Minister said.

SIT to probe Shadnagar rape-murder

The Cyberabad Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Shadnagar rape-murder case.

The SIT, comprising officials from the ranks of the Deputy Commissioner of Police to police constable, will further be divided into seven teams. The team will have one DCP, four Additional DCPs, three inspectors, two Sub-inspectors and constables.

The SIT will be led by Shamshabad zone DCP N. Prakash Reddy while the overall supervision will be done by Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar. According to sources, the SIT will consist of 49 members with seven in each team to conduct a detailed investigation in all verticals and angles. The Commissioner had directed the officials for a speedy investigation and to facilitate filing a chargesheet before the fast track court within a month in the case.

Each of the seven teams was assigned a task and role in the investigation with an intention to investigate from all possible angles and that too in quick time. While the team led by the DCP will interrogate the four suspects in the case, each of the remaining six teams will work on collecting further evidence, forensic and DNA sampling, legal proceedings, questioning eye-witnesses and carrying out identification parades, surveillance camera footage analysis and analysis of technical evidence and scene-to-scene analysis and crime scene reconstruction as well.

The aim is to build a watertight case against the suspects, leaving no stone unturned and probing all possible angles, officials said.

