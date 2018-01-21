Law and order is top priority of Telangana govt: Nayini

By | Published: 7:52 pm 9:24 pm

Karimnagar: Home Minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy informed that State government was going ahead with a prime objective of maintaining law and order in the State. In this regard, different measures have been taken after formation of Telangana State.

The systematic governance being provided by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekahar Rao has proved wrong the comments that Maoist, law and order problems would be raised if separate Telangana was formed.

Home Minister along with Finance and Civil Supplies Minister Etela Rajender, Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy laid foundation for the construction of office building for newly formed Ramagundam Police Commissionerate in Godavarikhani on Sunday.

The building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore. Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister termed Ramagundam as a birth place for various agitations and said Singareni works had played a vital role in Telangana agitation.

Besides various steps, new vehicles have been provided to cops by investing Rs 350 crore to improve law and order situation in the State, he informed. SHE teams, which were constituted for the safety of the women, were yielding good results. Moreover, compared to earlier, there was a change in the opinion of public on police department, he opined and asked the cops to adopt modern technologies to maintain law and order.

Advising the cops to develop friendly relationship with public and work for their safety round-the-clock, he wanted the police to speed up investigation of cases by setting up closed circuit cameras. New police commissionerates and circles have been constituted after formation of Telangana.

According to CM’s wish, all commissionerate buildings are being constructed in a same model. Ramagundam commissionerate building would be completed as early as possibly, he hoped.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister said that uncertain situation was prevailed in the State at the time of Telangana bifurcation. Chief Minister, who thought that it was necessary to overcome uncertainty to attract investors to establish their units in the State, has taken steps in that direction. During Singapore tour, they examined the local policing system and designed for the construction of the World class Command Center.

Rajender assured that government would take measures for the welfare of Singareni works. Stating that Ramagundam was one of the fast growing areas, he said 4,000 MW power plan, RFCL and other industry are being established in this coal belt area.

DGP informed that a number of preoccupied doubts have been cleared with measures initiated by the government after formation of Telangana. Law and order would play a vital role in growing the living standards of the people, he opined and added that police have also played a key role in industrial growth achieved by the State.

Police are giving equal priority to the people approach the police to lodge complaint without showing any discrimination. There was a significant decline in crime rate and police have been trained to utilise modern technologies, DGP said.

TSRTC Chairman Somarapu Satyanarayana, police housing board chairman Koleti Damodar, IG, North Zone, Y Nagireddy, district collector Sri Devasena, Ramagundam CP Vikramjeet Duggal and others participated in the programme.