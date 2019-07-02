Law breakers won’t be spared: Telangana DGP

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Tuesday said that his force would act tough with law breakers, accused, rowdies, land grabbers, brokers and other unsocial elements . “We shall deal with all such law breakers and unsocial elementals ruthlessly, with a very strong application of law including PD Act,” he said.

This message has to be taken into the public and erase misconceptions about friendly policing in general public, he said.

He asked all the field police officers including unit officers and other senior officers at range and zonal level to issue clarifications accordingly from time-to-time on a regular basis to remove misconceptions.

RGIA staffer caught

An Employee of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad was caught entering the airport with a knife.

The CISF who men checked the employee Kareemuddin (27) of Golconda, found a knife with him. They handed him over to the RGIA police for further action.

According to police, Kareemuddin was working as a helper at the airport for the last three months. He claimed that as part of a custom after marriage in the family, he was carrying a knife and there was no other intention behind it.

