Law, judicial officers donate one-day salary to Telangana CMRF

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Hyderabad: Law and judicial officers of Telangana have contributed a day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). Registrar General Venkateshwar Reddy handed over a cheque for Rs 61 lakh to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday.

He urged the Chief Minister to utilise the money for containing the spread of Covid-19 in the State. Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Law Secretary Santosh Reddy and others were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .