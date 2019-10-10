LAWCET counselling from Thursday in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) web counselling will be held from October 10 to 14.

The candidates, who qualified in the TS LAWCET and PGLCET, can take part in the certificate verification at helpline centres located at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, Nizam College, Hyderabad, Keshav Memorial Institute of Technology, Hyderabad and Directorate of Admissions, Kakatiya University, Warangal from October 10 to 13.

After verification of certificates, the candidates can exercise their choice of web options from October 10 to 14. A total of 3,165 seats are available in three-year LLB course in 21 colleges across the State. The five-year LLB course is being offered by 13 colleges with 1,064 seats and 554 LLM seats are available in 15 law colleges.