Lawyer booked for harassing women in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: The Saroornagar police booked a case against a lawyer for allegedly harassing women celebrating Bathukamma here on Monday. The lawyer who is currently practicing in the Hyderabad High Court had picked up an argument with a group of women who were celebrating Bathukamma in front of his residence even after 10.30 pm on Sunday.

On the grounds of sound pollution, the lawyer has called ‘Dial-100’ and complained about Bathukamma celebrations, Saroornagar police said. When the patrol team reached the spot, a huge argument took place between the lawyer and the women.

“Women started abusing him and tried to barge into his house. During this, he too abused them,” an official said. Based on counter complaints, the Saroornagar police on Monday booked counter cases against both parties and are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter